Change the Lives of B.C. Children during Variety Show of Hearts Telethon

The annual telethon will feature Variety children, celebrity appearances, and live musical performances.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Variety's beloved annual Show of Hearts Telethon is set to return on Sunday, February 23 to inspire transformational support for kids and families across the province. Tune in to Global BC from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST to hear incredible stories of B.C. children supported by Variety donors, enjoy star-studded celebrity appearances, and be entertained with musical performances by global artists.

During the telethon, British Columbians will discover how their donations create life-changing impacts for children with disabilities and complex health needs, and hear from celebrities and artists who are joining the cause, including:

Special performances by Jann Arden , Choir! Choir! Choir!, Lindsay Ell , Barenaked Ladies, Lights, JP Saxe, Tia Wood , and more.

, Choir! Choir! Choir!, , Barenaked Ladies, Lights, JP Saxe, , and more. Special appearances by Jay Baruchel, Marissa Bode , Kaitlyn Bristowe , Ciara, Tom Cochrane , Jillian Harris , Joe Jonas , Max Kerman from Arkells, Scott McGillivray , Andrew Phung , Phoebe Rae-Taylor , The Reklaws, Rêve, Trish Stratus, Madison Tevlin , Spencer West , and more.

Variety has been helping BC families for almost 60 years, but the need for support has never been greater. Rising costs of living and resource challenges in the healthcare system are creating an overwhelming financial burden for families caring for children with disabilities and complex health needs.

This is where Variety comes in – grants of $2,800 provide children immediate access to life-changing programs, services, and equipment they might otherwise wait months or years to receive.

"Our reach extends across the province to over 245 communities, and families are turning to Variety for support at an unprecedented rate," said Andrea Tang, CEO, Variety BC. "In 2024, nearly 18,000 donors helped us provide early intervention to over 15,000 B.C. children. This support during key developmental years is critical for children to thrive and only possible with the generous support of our donors and partners."

"Global BC is honored to continue our long-standing partnership with Variety, offering our viewers the chance to support the children and families across BC who need it most," said Bhupinder Hundal, News Director & Station Manager, Global BC. "It's remarkable to see the unwavering generosity of our viewers, whose support continues to make a profound impact on lives, schools, and communities throughout the province."

Ways to participate in the Variety Show of Hearts:

Tune in to the show on Sunday, February 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. PST on Global BC

from on Global BC Make a one-time donation or become a monthly donor by visiting variety.bc.ca

Donate by phone by calling 310-KIDS (5437) toll-free

Text the word "KIDS" to 45678 to make an automatic $25 donation

Donations made from now until the end of the telethon will be matched for double the impact. All new donors that join Variety's Monthly Giving program with a minimum of $20 per month or make a one-time donation of $239 or more will receive a limited-edition print of Robert Bateman's Everglades.

To learn more about Variety Show of Hearts Telethon, read inspiring stories of support, and see a full list of guests and performers, visit variety.bc.ca .

About Variety - the Children's Charity of BC

Variety is on a mission to help every child with complex healthcare needs fulfill their unique potential. By providing life-changing support and essential resources—including medical and mobility equipment, specialized therapists, mental health counsellors, expert tutors, and vital assessments—we empower extraordinary children to overcome barriers and thrive. We believe that every child has the right to live in an inclusive world and feel a sense of belonging in their community. Every donation helps more kids be kids and makes a profound difference in the lives of families across British Columbia.

