Tully Luxury Travel Generously Supports CANFAR's Bloor Street Entertains for Third Consecutive Year

Founded in 1987, CANFAR aims to end the HIV epidemic with Bloor Street Entertains recognized as Canada's largest fundraising gala in support of Canadian HIV and AIDS research. Tully Luxury Travel is proud to continue to support this unforgettable and inspiring evening at the Four Seasons Toronto, with fellow philanthropists, luxury retailers and Toronto's best chefs.

Luxury Defined by You – About Tully Luxury Travel: An award-winning agency, Tully Luxury Travel has been named "Top Travel Specialist" for 20 consecutive years by Condé Nast Traveler and recognized consistently by Forbes as well as other prestigious publications. Tully Luxury Travel designs life-enriching travel experiences for a global clientele, curated with the utmost attention to detail. The company prides itself in its philanthropic and conservation initiatives while encouraging their clients to travel with a purpose and make a meaningful difference. For more information, visit tullyluxurytravel.com

Follow Mary Jean on Instagram @maryjeantully

Follow Tully Luxury Travel on Twitter @tullyluxtravel and Instagram @tullyluxurytravel

SOURCE Tully Luxury Travel

For further information: or to schedule an interview with Mary Jean Tully, please contact: Sam Forgie | ASC Public Relations Inc. | 647.477.5909 | sam@asc-to.com