TULLY LUXURY TRAVEL RECOGNIZED AS CRYSTAL CRUISES' #1 GLOBAL REVENUE-PRODUCING AGENCY FOR 26 CONSECUTIVE YEARS

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Tully Luxury Travel, an award-winning global luxury travel agency, has earned the distinction of being Crystal Cruises' #1 global revenue-producing agency for 26 consecutive years, a testament to its unmatched expertise, trusted relationships, and longstanding leadership in the luxury cruise sector.

With decades of experience working closely with Crystal's ships, itineraries, and onboard team, Tully Luxury Travel offers an unparalleled level of insight and service. The agency maintains one of the highest ratios of first-time and repeat passengers within the Crystal community and is known for creating exclusive experiences and signature hosted events at sea.

"Our team understands Crystal at every level, from the ship design to the finest crew at sea," said Mary Jean Tully, Founder & CEO. "These deep relationships ensure that our clients experience Crystal at its very best."

Tully Luxury Travel curates personalized, transformative cruise experiences for an international clientele, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most respected luxury travel agencies in the world.

About Tully Luxury Travel

Tully Luxury Travel is a global luxury travel agency founded by Mary Jean Tully. Specializing in bespoke, high-touch travel experiences for an international clientele, the agency is known for its strong relationships with the world's leading luxury brands, which includes worldwide hotels, resorts, villas, safari lodges, and cruises to name just a few. Luxury Defined by You®.

For more information: [email protected], 1 (855) 274 2274, www.tullyluxurytravel.com