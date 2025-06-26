TULLY LUXURY TRAVEL NAMED AMONG FIRST FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE-ENDORSED TRAVEL COMPANIES IN THE WORLD

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Tully Luxury Travel, an award-winning global luxury travel agency serving a discerning international clientele, has been named among the first Forbes Travel Guide endorsed travel companies worldwide. This prestigious recognition highlights Tully Luxury Travel's leadership, exceptional service, and trusted standing across the luxury travel industry.

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, and cruises. Its anonymous professional inspectors evaluate properties and services based on up to 900 rigorous standards, with an emphasis on personalized, high–touch service. Forbes' endorsement of select travel companies reflects a new benchmark of trust and excellence in luxury travel planning.

"Tully Luxury Travel is honored to be among the first companies worldwide to receive this coveted Forbes endorsement," said Mary Jean Tully, Founder & CEO. "It reflects our dedication to delivering transformative experiences for our clients around the world and our belief that true luxury is defined by the individual."

Tully Luxury Travel curates bespoke travel experiences for an international clientele. The agency's expertise spans luxury hotels, custom land itineraries, private safaris, and leadership in the luxury cruise sector.

About Tully Luxury Travel

Tully Luxury Travel is an award-winning global luxury travel agency founded by Mary Jean Tully. The agency specializes in creating bespoke, high–touch travel experiences for an international clientele. Tully Luxury Travel is known for its strong relationships with the world's leading luxury brands and for delivering unparalleled service and access. Luxury Defined by You®.

www.tullyluxurytravel.com

SOURCE Tully Luxury Travel

For more information: [email protected], 1 (855) 274 2274