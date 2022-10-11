TULIP BULBS CELEBRATE CITIZEN SAILORS FOR NAVAL RESERVE CENTENNIAL

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Tulip Festival and Royal Canadian Navy will host Veterans Affairs Canada, the National Capital Commission, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to participate in a ceremonial tulip bulb planting ceremony at HMCS Carleton on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 4:00 pm.

Naval Reserve Tulip Bulbs (CNW Group/Canadian Tulip Festival)

Every autumn the National Capital Commission, Canada's Official Gardener, plants the largest public tulip display worldwide with over one million blooms. HMCS Carleton's Centennial Garden will form part of over 305,000 tulips at the Canadian Tulip Festival site in Commissioners Park at Dow's Lake in Ottawa next May 12 - 22, 2023.

Celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve, the Centennial Garden will feature six tulips each dedicated to a Naval Reserve Division across the country: HMCS Carleton, HMCS Chippawa, HMCS Discovery, HMCS Donnacona, HMCS Scotian, and HMCS Star. Canadians from sea to shining sea are able to participate in the Centennial Celebrations by planting Naval Reserve tulip bulbs in their own garden this fall.

All proceeds of the Naval Reserve tulip bulb fundraising campaign support the Canadian Tulip Legacy. This nationally registered charity commemorates the history and sacrifice of liberation and celebrates the unique trans-Atlantic friendship that has remained strong since the Second World War.

The Kingdom of the Netherlands continues to send twenty thousand tulip bulbs to Ottawa annually, in gratitude for Canada's role in the liberation of their country during the Second World War, and for providing a safe home for members of the Dutch Royal Family. The National Capital Commission has cared for this gift while the Canadian Tulip Festival has commemorated the stories of sacrifice for the last seven decades.

SOURCE Canadian Tulip Festival

For further information: For a Medias Pass to the Official Planting Ceremony, Interview Requests and High-Resolution Photos please contact Ms. Jo Riding, [email protected], 613-276-1762