Canadian Tulip Festival Commemorates 80 Years of Liberation with HRH Princess Margriet, WWII Veterans and the Canadian Army

Canadian Tulip Festival, May 9 - 19, Commissioners Park. With HRH Princess Margriet, Veterans, Fireworks &; Drone Show Post this

Co-hosted with the Canadian Army, the Festival welcomes HRH Princess Margriet of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who was born in Ottawa during the war. Along with Canadian Second World War veterans Retired Private John Preece and Honourary Lieutenant-General Richard Rohmer, Canada's most decorated living Canadian veteran, will join in on the festivities.

Opening Ceremony with Royal Guest and Military Tribute

The public is invited to the Official Opening Ceremony on Saturday, May 10 at 10:30 AM at the Great Lawn, Commissioners Park. Guests can welcome veterans and Her Royal Highness in a powerful tribute that includes the CAF Central Band, Canadian Remembrance Torch, Army Cadets, and a convoy of vintage military vehicles. A moment of silence and military salute will officially launch the Festival.

In the event of poor weather, the ceremony will take place indoors at HMCS Carleton for the invited dignitaries, with a livestream available at the Main Stage, followed by a royal motorcade through the park.

"This is an unforgettable milestone," says Jo Riding, Executive Director of the Festival. "Princess Margriet was born here while our troops were in her homeland, risking their lives for freedom. To have her here, meeting those very veterans, is an emotional full circle."

New Attractions and Returning Favorites: Flowers, Fun, and Fitness

This free Festival features over 300,000 blooming tulips in 26 gardens, alongside a vibrant lineup of events for all ages:

Movies in the Park : Cozy up twice daily for free outdoor screenings in Commissioners Park.





: Cozy up twice daily for free outdoor screenings in Commissioners Park. Chartwell People Mover : Hop on a golf cart ride around the park for a fun and accessible trip through the tulips.





: Hop on a around the park for a fun and accessible trip through the tulips. Pilates in Petals : Start your morning with a scenic stretch at the Main Stage, led by Club Pilates Westboro .





: Start your morning with a scenic stretch at the Main Stage, led by . The Flower Fun Run : Celebrate spring with this lighthearted run on Sunday, May 11





: Celebrate spring with this lighthearted run on Tulip Legacy Walking Tour : A revamped, theatrical guided tour ( $20 /person) telling the story of Canada's wartime sacrifice and the tulip's meaning.





: A revamped, theatrical guided tour ( /person) telling the story of wartime sacrifice and the tulip's meaning. BIG BUG Boardwalk: A new, whimsical adventure along Dow's Lake that highlights the pollinators who make tulip season possible.

Victory Party & Canada's First Hybrid Drone-Fireworks Show

The Festival culminates in a spectacular Vintage Victory Party on Sunday, May 18 (rain date: May 19), taking visitors back to 1945. "What better way to end the Festival than with a war-era victory bash, followed by a modern salute in the sky?" says Riding.

Big band orchestra , swing dancers, re-enactors, and military vehicles along Queen Elizabeth Driveway





, swing dancers, re-enactors, and military vehicles along The debut of Canada's first hybrid Drone and Fireworks Show at 9:20 PM , commemorating the Liberation with lights and sound





first at , commemorating the Liberation with lights and sound Festivities wrap by 10:30 PM , with roads reopening by 11:00 PM

Getting There: Transit, Parking & Walking Options

Due to construction near the Festival site, organizers recommend:

Parking at Carleton University P7 Lot , with a short walk to the south entrance of the Festival, and a short distance to the Carleton O-Train Stop.





, with a short walk to the south entrance of the Festival, and a short distance to the Take advantage of the O-Train Line 2 , which now stops at the Dow's Lake station , right beside the Festival grounds.





, which now stops at the , right beside the Festival grounds. Accessible parking on Dow's Lake Road (east side) and drop-off at Dow's Lake Pavilion roundabout

Make your visit a full-day adventure:

Park at the Canadian War Museum , explore the Last Voices of the War Exhibit , and use the O-Train from Pimisi Station





, explore the , and use the Park & walk from the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum , stroll through the Ornamental Gardens and Dominion Arboretum , and walk 20 minutes to the Festival site





, stroll through the , and walk 20 minutes to the Festival site Park in ByWard Market and use the Rideau O-Train Station to reach the Festival site at Dow's Lake Station





and use the to reach the Festival site at Dow's Lake Station Park in Little Italy , and use the Corso Italia O-Train Station for a quick trip to Dow's Lake Station

SOURCE Canadian Tulip Festival

MEDIA CONTACT: Jo Riding, Executive Director, (613) 276-1762, [email protected]. For interviews and digital press kit requests, please contact Jo directly.