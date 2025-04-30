Canadian Tulip Festival Commemorates 80 Years of Liberation with Canada's Most Decorated Soldier

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Springtime in the capital gets a powerful and poignant boost this year as the Canadian Tulip Festival returns May 9–19, 2025 for 11 days of floral beauty, historical tribute, and community celebration co-hosted with the Canadian Army.

Marking 80 Years of Liberation, the 73rd edition of the Festival honors Canada's heroic role in freeing the Netherlands during the Second World War—and the enduring bond that bloomed from it.

Admission is Free, Guided Tour Experience available for $20/pp (CNW Group/Canadian Tulip Festival)

The Festival welcomes Canadian Second World War veterans Retired Private John Preece and Honourary Lieutenant-General Richard Rohmer, Canada's most decorated living veteran.

Royal Cancellation

"We were looking forward to hosting HRH Princess Margriet of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who was born in Ottawa during the war. However her plans had to be changed due to medical reasons and she had to cancel her Canadian visit this May." explains Ms. Jo Riding, Executive Director of the Canadian Tulip Festival.

"We wish Her Highness a speedy recovery, and hope she and her husband Professor Pieter van Vollenhoven will both be able to join us next year instead." adds Riding.

There remains a robust representation from the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, featuring the new Ambassador to Canada, Her Excellency Margriet Vonno, who carries a message from HRH Princess Margriet. Further, Dutch Days planned at the embassy's pavilion in the heart of Commissioners Park include almost daily games, concerts and even a Dutch DJ offering a Silent EDM Experience.

Opening Ceremony with Military Tribute

The public is invited to the Official Opening Ceremony on Saturday, May 10 at 10:30 AM at the Great Lawn, Commissioners Park. Guests can welcome veterans in a powerful tribute that includes the CAF Central Band, Canadian Remembrance Torch, Army Cadets, and a convoy of vintage military vehicles. A moment of silence and a cannon salute will officially launch the Festival.

In the event of poor weather, the ceremony will take place indoors at HMCS Carleton for the invited dignitaries, with a livestream available at the Main Stage.

New Attractions and Returning Favorites: Flowers, Fun, and Fitness

This free Festival features over 300,000 blooming tulips in 26 gardens, alongside a vibrant lineup of events for all ages:

Movies in the Park : Cozy up twice daily for free outdoor screenings in Commissioners Park.

: Cozy up twice daily for free outdoor screenings in Commissioners Park. Chartwell People Mover : Hop on a golf cart ride around the park for a fun and accessible trip through the tulips.

: Hop on a around the park for a fun and accessible trip through the tulips. Pilates in Petals : Start your morning with a scenic stretch at the Main Stage, led by Club Pilates Westboro .

: Start your morning with a scenic stretch at the Main Stage, led by . The Flower Fun Run : Celebrate spring with this lighthearted run on Sunday, May 11

: Celebrate spring with this lighthearted run on Tulip Legacy Walking Tour : A revamped, theatrical guided tour ( $20 /person) telling the story of Canada's wartime sacrifice and the tulip's meaning.

: A revamped, theatrical guided tour ( /person) telling the story of wartime sacrifice and the tulip's meaning. BIG BUG Boardwalk: A new, whimsical adventure along Dow's Lake that highlights the pollinators who make tulip season possible .

Victory Party & Canada's First Hybrid Drone-Fireworks Show

The Festival culminates in a spectacular Vintage Victory Party on Sunday, May 18 (rain date: May 19), taking visitors back to 1945. "What better way to end the Festival than with a war-era victory bash, followed by a modern salute in the sky?" says Riding.

Big band orchestra , swing dancers, re-enactors, and military vehicles along Queen Elizabeth Driveway



, swing dancers, re-enactors, and military vehicles along The debut of Canada's first hybrid Drone and Fireworks Show at 9:20 PM , commemorating the Liberation with lights and sound

first at , commemorating the Liberation with lights and sound Festivities wrap by 10:30 PM , with roads reopening by 11:00 PM

Getting There: Transit, Parking & Walking Options

Due to construction near the Festival site, organizers recommend:

Parking at Carleton University P7 Lot , with a short walk to the south entrance of the Festival, and a short distance to the Carleton O-Train Stop.

, with a short walk to the south entrance of the Festival, and a short distance to the Take advantage of the O-Train Line 2 , which now stops at the Dow's Lake station , right beside the Festival grounds.

, which now stops at the , right beside the Festival grounds. Accessible parking on Dow's Lake Road (east side) and drop-off at Dow's Lake Pavilion roundabout

Make your visit a full-day adventure:

Park at the Canadian War Museum , explore the Last Voices of the Second World War Exhibit , and use the O-Train from Pimisi Station

, explore the , and use the Park & walk from the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum , stroll through the Ornamental Gardens and Dominion Arboretum , and walk 20 minutes to the Festival site

, stroll through the , and walk 20 minutes to the Festival site Park in ByWard Market and use the Rideau O-Train Station to reach the Festival site at Dow's Lake Station

and use the to reach the Festival site at Dow's Lake Station Park in Little Italy , and use the Corso Italia O-Train Station for a quick trip to Dow's Lake Station

SOURCE Canadian Tulip Festival

MEDIA CONTACT: Jo Riding, Executive Director, (613) 276-1762, [email protected]; For interviews and digital press kit requests, please contact Jo directly.