Tucows named one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for a second time

Tucows and other recipients of the 2022 Greater Toronto's Top Employers award were vetted on eight pieces of criteria ranging from workplace atmosphere and performance management, to time-off and employee communication.

"We're incredibly honoured to be recognized as a top GTA employer for a second time," said Jess Johannson, Chief People Officer, Tucows. "We've grown exponentially in the past few years and our team has worked extremely hard to maintain our best-in-class workplace. Critical to this is creating a space where our people can proudly bring their whole selves to work. We believe that by creating an intentional, inclusive culture, our people have more opportunities to thrive every day."



Headquartered in Toronto, Tucows is a remote-first company that employs over 1,000 people in over 18 countries worldwide. As part of its commitment to a best-in-class employee experience, Tucows anchors its people-first philosophy around inclusive culture and flexible people management. All employees also receive top-of-the-line benefits, notably including: progressive health benefits; flexible lifestyle spending accounts; competitive paid time off; RRSP matching; and robust maternity, paternity and adoption leaves.



Composed of three distinct business units, Tucows provides fiber internet, domains and mobile services enablement solutions. The rapidly expanding company is slated to grow its dispersed workforce by nearly 35 per cent in 2022.

"Our employee experience has been critical in helping us attract—and retain—top talent as we continue to scale," added Johannson. "2022 is slated to be as busy as ever and we are actively hiring for a variety of roles at all levels here in the GTA and beyond."



The full list of 2022 Greater Toronto's Top Employers were published earlier today. To review the full list of recipients and reasons for selection, please visit Mediacorp's competition website .



To learn more about Tucows, its employee culture or to view open positions, please visit tucows.com.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, Domain Name Services and other Internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover ( https://hover.com ) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).





About Mediacorp Canada Inc.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

Media Contact: Madeleine Stoesser, Tucows, [email protected]; Investor Contact: Lawrence Chamberlain, [email protected]

