Diverse, High-Impact Board Elected to Guide Next Phase of Growth for Tucows

TORONTO, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX), (TSX: TC) announced that eight director nominees were elected to its Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting held yesterday. The newly constituted Board brings a broad range of expertise across finance, technology, data analytics, and entrepreneurship—providing strategic leadership to help guide Tucows' next chapter of growth and innovation.

"We're pleased to welcome new and returning directors to the Tucows Board," said Elliot Noss, President and CEO of Tucows. "Each of them brings valuable experience and insight, along with a clear alignment to our values. This refresh reflects a thoughtful evolution of our Board, and we are deeply grateful to our outgoing directors for their years of service. We're confident this transition positions us well for the road ahead."

The newly-elected Board members include:

Marlene Carl, the CFO of CHAPTERS Group AG, a German publicly traded investment company focused on scalable, long-term business models. Ms. Carl brings extensive experience in investment management and infrastructure financing—particularly in digital infrastructure and fiber network projects.







Lee Matheson, Partner at EdgePoint Investment Group Inc., and previously the co-founder of Broadview Capital Management. Mr. Matheson has significant public company board experience across technology and financial services, and has an extensive background in investment management, financing, and SaaS businesses.







Elliot Noss, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tucows since 2001. Mr. Noss brings deep experience in internet infrastructure, software, and operational leadership, having overseen the launch and growth of Tucows' businesses including Domains, Ting, and Wavelo.







Dr. Sandra Matz, David W. Zalaznick Associate Professor of Business at Columbia Business School and Director of the Center for Advanced Technology and Human Performance. A recognized leader in data-driven behavioral science, Dr. Matz focuses on how psychological traits influence consumer behavior and business outcomes.







Laurenz Malte Nienaber, Founder and Managing Director of LMN Capital GmbH, brings deep experience in investment strategy, technology, and governance. Based in Munich, Mr. Nienaber is known for his analytical rigor and hands-on approach to board leadership.







Allen Taylor, President of GTD Partners and former CFO of Trisura Group, has an extensive background in private equity operations, financial restructuring, and strategic investments. His previous leadership roles at Brookfield Asset Management and advisory roles bring wide-ranging financial and operational expertise.







Jeffrey Tory, Chair and Portfolio Manager at Pembroke Management Ltd., has nearly four decades of experience investing in North American growth equities. A CFA charterholder and adjunct professor at McGill University, Mr. Tory brings expertise in financial analysis, capital markets, and corporate governance—critical to supporting long-term value creation.







, Chair and Portfolio Manager at Pembroke Management Ltd., has nearly four decades of experience investing in North American growth equities. A CFA charterholder and adjunct professor at , Mr. Tory brings expertise in financial analysis, capital markets, and corporate governance—critical to supporting long-term value creation. Stephan Uhrenbacher, a serial entrepreneur and investor, brings deep expertise in technology, sustainability, and startup acceleration. As Founder of Density Ventures and Sustainable Aero Lab, he has played a key role in mentoring innovative global ventures. He also previously held senior leadership roles at Qype, 9flats.com, and DocMorris.

These appointments underscore Tucows' commitment to assembling a Board with diverse global perspectives and deeply relevant expertise to help steward the company's long-term strategy, operational execution, and innovation across its business portfolio.

Voting results were as follows:

1. Election of Directors



Director Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Marlene Carl 6,253,024 89.67 720,089 10.33 Lee Matheson 6,537,189 93.75 435,924 6.25 Sandra Matz 6,568,650 94.20 404,463 5.80 Laurenz Malte Nienaber 6,586,317 94.45 386,796 5.55 Elliot Noss 6,009,694 86.18 963,419 13.82 Allen Taylor 6,587,059 94.46 386,054 5.54 Jeffrey Tory 6,587,059 94.46 386,054 5.54 Stephan Uhrenbacher 6,587,203 94.47 385,910 5.53

2. Ratification of Appointment of Deloitte LLP as the independent auditors for Tucows for the year ending December 31, 2025:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Abstentions % Abstentions 7,515,484 99.79 7,419 0.10 8,470 0.11

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 20, 2025 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

