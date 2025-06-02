Tucows Announces Appointment of Board Chair, Vice Chair and Committee Leadership Following 2025 AGM

TORONTO, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) today announced the appointment of Laurenz Nienaber as Chair of the Board of Directors and Jeffrey Tory as Independent Vice Chair, following the election of a new and returning slate of directors at the company's Annual General Meeting on May 20, 2025. In its first meetings, held in the days following the AGM, the newly constituted Board established its committee leadership and governance structure, reaffirming its commitment to proactive oversight and long-term value creation for Tucows shareholders.

"Having followed Tucows for over a decade, I'm honoured to take on this role and excited to work alongside the newly constituted board and the seasoned executive team," said Laurenz Nienaber, newly appointed Chairman of the Board. "We've already begun collaborating effectively and bring a strong mix of experience and perspectives. We're actively engaged with management as we navigate important strategic decisions to shape Tucows' next chapter."

Mr. Nienaber brings a wealth of experience in investment strategy, technology, and corporate governance as Founder and Managing Director of LMN Capital GmbH. His board leadership is complemented by Jeffrey Tory, appointed as Independent Vice Chair. Mr. Tory is Chair and Portfolio Manager at Pembroke Management Ltd., with nearly four decades of experience in North American growth investing and deep knowledge of capital markets and governance.

Committee Leadership and Composition

The newly formed Board also confirmed its committee assignments:

Audit Committee

Chair: Allen Taylor

Members: Jeffrey Tory , Marlene Carl

All members of the Audit Committee are independent directors under the NASDAQ Capital Market listing standards and Rule 10A-3 of the Exchange Act, and each brings strong experience in financial oversight. Chair Allen Taylor, President of GTD Partners and former CFO of Trisura Group, qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" as defined under Item 407(d)(5) of Regulation S-K. Mr. Taylor's background in private equity, financial turnarounds, and strategic investments ensures robust financial governance at Tucows.

Compensation Committee (Newly established)

Chair: Stephan Uhrenbacher

Members: Laurenz Nienaber , Allen Taylor

The Compensation Committee has been newly created, with responsibilities previously managed within the Governance and Nominating Committee. Chair Stephan Uhrenbacher, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Density Ventures and Sustainable Aero Lab, brings critical insight into incentive structures, startup ecosystems, and leadership development. This new committee structure reflects Tucows' emphasis on transparent and performance-aligned executive compensation practices.

Governance and Nominating Committee

Chair: Lee Matheson

Members: Stephan Uhrenbacher, Dr. Sandra Matz

Lee Matheson, a Partner at EdgePoint Investment Group with significant board and governance experience, will serve as Chair of the Governance Committee. He is joined by Dr. Sandra Matz, a behavioral data scientist and faculty member at Columbia Business School, and Mr. Uhrenbacher. This committee will guide Tucows' ongoing board refreshment and corporate governance practices.

A Governance Structure for the Future

"We believe that this leadership structure for our Board provides us with a strong investor orientation while continuing to value all stakeholders" said Elliot Noss, President and CEO of Tucows. "It demonstrates our continued commitment to good governance and shareholder alignment."

The Board structure is designed to foster accountability, enable clear delineation of responsibilities, and ensure strong oversight of the Company's operations across all business segments—Ting Internet, Tucows Domains, and Wavelo—as well as the legacy mobile operations within the Corporate segment.

For more information on the Tucows Board of Directors, visit: www.tucows.com/about-us/leadership

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

This release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expectations regarding our future financial results and, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our ability to realize synergies from the Enom acquisition and our expectation for growth of Ting Internet. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Information about other potential factors that could affect Tucows' business, results of operations and financial condition is included in the Risk Factors sections of Tucows' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Tucows as of the date they are made. Tucows assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

Monica Webb, Vice President, Investor Relations, 647.898.9924, [email protected]