Tucows hosts Shellye Archambeau for an 'Unapologetically Ambitious' fireside chat

Free Toronto event encourages more women to join STEM and leadership positions with Silicon Valley's first African American female CEO

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Renowned CEO and author, Shellye Archambeau, will be in Toronto for an engaging Fireside Chat on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The event is hosted by Tucows, a pioneer in tech since the early days of the internet, and will take place at their office in downtown Toronto, welcoming both in-person attendees and virtual participants.

Fireside chat with Shellye Archambeau presented by Tucows (CNW Group/Tucows Inc.)

Known for her inspirational book "Unapologetically Ambitious," Shellye Archambeau's Fireside Chat will be an opportunity for individuals to hear her insights and perspectives on empowering women to excel in STEM education and careers. With a strong focus on leadership development and fostering self-assurance, Archambeau's session promises to inspire women to embrace their potential and lead with confidence in traditionally male-dominated fields.

"Tucows is proud to sponsor this event and amplify important voices like Shellye in our industry," said Monica Web, Vice President of Investor Relations at Tucows. "We believe in creating an inclusive environment that elevates women's voices and contributions in the tech industry."

Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to gain insights from Shellye Archambeau and learn how to break barriers, seize opportunities, and cultivate leadership skills. The event is open to all interested participants and offers the flexibility of attending either in person or virtually. To secure a spot, attendees are requested to register through Eventbrite.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Time: 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Location: Tucows Office, Toronto

Registration: Required via Eventbrite (Link provided below)

Those participants looking to attend the fireside chat virtually are encouraged to register through Eventbrite. Once registered, additional information on how to join virtually will be provided.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: Eventbrite Registration Link

About Shellye Archambeau

Shellye Archambeau is an experienced CEO and Board Director with a track record of accomplishments building brands, high performance teams, and organizations. Ms. Archambeau currently serves on the boards of Verizon, Roper Technologies, and Okta. She is also a CEO mentor with the EXCO Group and serves on the board of two national nonprofits, Catalyst and Braven. Ms. Archambeau has over 30 years of experience in technology. She is the former CEO of MetricStream, a Silicon Valley-based, governance, risk, and compliance software company. Her book, "Unapologetically Ambitious," serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless individuals, offering practical advice and insights for achieving success in every aspect of life.

About Tucows

Tucows helps connect more people to the benefit of internet access through communications service technology, domain services, and fiber-optic internet infrastructure. Ting (https://ting.com) delivers fixed fiber Internet access with outstanding customer support. Wavelo (https://wavelo.com) is a telecommunications software suite for service providers that simplifies the management of mobile and internet network access; provisioning, billing and subscription; developer tools; and more. Tucows Domains (https://tucowsdomains.com) manages approximately 24 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 35,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, Wavelo, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.