TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) today announced the 2022 TSX Venture 50Ⓡ, the Exchange's annual program showcasing the top-performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology.

Representatives of the 2022 Venture 50™ companies will join TMX executives this morning for a virtual market open at 9:30 a.m. ET to celebrate the achievement.

"We are honoured today to shine a light on the accomplishments of the 2022 Venture 50 winners, a diverse and dynamic group of top-performing TSX Venture Exchange companies who have achieved tremendous success and growth via public markets," said Tim Babcock, Vice President and Head of TSX Venture Exchange. "Early-stage growth companies are a critical component of our capital markets ecosystem. This year's list is a reflection of the ongoing evolution of Canada's markets and the face of TSXV, featuring a cross-section of companies from a range of sectors, using public capital to fund their expansion strategies and making a positive impact on the communities in which they operate.

"On behalf of all of us at TSX Venture Exchange, congratulations, and we look forward to supporting your continued success."

The 2022 TSX Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: growth in market capitalization, share price appreciation and value traded for the year ended December 31, 2021. The top-ranked company across all five sectors is Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO), a Canadian natural resource company.

Other highlights from this year's ranking include:

Over the past year, the 2022 Venture 50 companies created CDN$13.6B of market capitalization and had an average share price appreciation of 293%.

of market capitalization and had an average share price appreciation of 293%. The average company on the 2022 Venture 50 is 200% larger (based on market capitalization) than companies on the list from just 10 years ago; four companies each have market caps of greater than CDN$1 billion .

. Of the five industry sectors, mining companies on the 2022 Venture 50 list had the highest average share price increase (+572%) and market cap increase (+990%), driven by rising commodity prices and explosive growth in the battery metals sector.

For detailed results, ranking methodology, and thought leadership, visit: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

The top performing 2022 TSX Venture 50 companies from each industry sector are as follows:

Mining Emerita Resources Corp. (EMO) Clean Tech & Life Sciences Sernova Corp. (SVA) Diversified Industries Parkit Enterprise Inc. (PKT) Energy Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (RECO) Technology Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

