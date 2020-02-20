TSX Venture Exchange Announces the 2020 Venture 50

TSXV's top performing companies to celebrate with market open and closing ceremonies on Friday, February 21

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) is pleased to announce the 2020 Venture 50, the exchange's flagship annual program showcasing the top performing listed companies from five industry sectors: Clean Technology and Life Sciences, Diversified Industries, Energy, Mining, and Technology.

Representatives of the 2020 Venture 50 companies will join TMX executives tomorrow, February 21 at two events to celebrate the achievement: a market open ceremony, at 9:30 a.m. EST in Toronto, and a market close ceremony at 4:00 p.m. EST in Vancouver. The 2020 Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume for the year ended December 31, 2019.

"We are especially proud to recognize this year's Venture 50 winners, a diverse cross-section of visionary, early-stage companies who have performed well during challenging market conditions," said Brady Fletcher, Managing Director and Head of TSX Venture Exchange. "Together, we celebrate these compelling success stories and many more across TSXV, the foundation of the world's premier two-tiered capital formation ecosystem and an engine of opportunity for issuers and investors alike. Looking ahead, we strongly believe that private sector investment is key to the long-term vitality of Canada's economy and we remain fiercely committed to advocating on behalf of our entire listed issuer client base."

2020 Venture 50 Rankings

This year's overall #1 ranked Venture 50 company is dynaCERT Inc. ( DYA ), a Canadian clean technology company engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system.

The top performing 2020 Venture 50 companies from each industry sector are:

Clean Technology & Life Sciences dynaCERT Inc. ( DYA ) Diversified Industries Well Health Technologies Corp. ( WELL ) Energy PetroTal Corp. ( TAL ) Mining BTU Metals Corp. ( BTU ) Technology Score Media and Gaming Inc. ( SCR )

For the full 2020 Venture 50 ranking, methodology and profile videos of companies included in the ranking, visit: www.tsx.com/venture50

