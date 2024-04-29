TSSA Transforms Customer Experience with Launch of New Client Portal

TORONTO, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is ushering in a new era of convenience and efficiency for its regulated clients with the official launch of the TSSA Client Portal. The innovative platform, unveiled today, consolidates TSSA's online services into a user-friendly interface, streamlining processes and enhancing accessibility.

The TSSA Client Portal provides access to the highest-volume applications and offers a suite of self-serve capabilities empowering regulated clients to conduct a range of online transactions directly and update their business information as needed.

"At TSSA, we are committed to leveraging technology to provide our regulated clients with convenient and efficient solutions," says TSSA President and CEO Bonnie Rose. "The launch of the Client Portal represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernize our systems and make it easier for our clients to do business with us so that they can focus on what matters most – managing safety."

Key features of the Client Portal include automated functions that remove manual processing where possible to speed up servicing time and improve overall efficiency. Additionally, Client-portal applications provide clearer instructions on the information that TSSA requires to provide the service, which ensures a more seamless experience from start to finish. Watch the video about the Client Portal.

Portal Functionalities

Regulated clients can use the TSSA Client Portal to do the following:

Create and update accounts

Submit an exam request

View exam results

View issued orders

Submit and pay for applications

View inspection reports and permits, licences or certificates

Pay a TSSA invoice (account setup not required)

Furthermore, the Client Portal offers direct access to the online submission of TSSA's highest-volume applications with the ability to submit supplementary documentation where required.

To get started with the TSSA Client Portal, all customers are required to sign up as new users.

Existing clients must link to their existing TSSA account (Existing users should not create a new account).

must to their existing TSSA account (Existing users create a new account). New clients need to create a new account.

Step-by-step instructions can be found on the Training web page. Additionally, organizations are reminded that unique email addresses are required for each user – access to the Portal is not permitted for users sharing a single email address.

For assistance or inquiries regarding the Client Portal, customers can contact TSSA's Customer Contact Centre at 1-877-682-8772 or refer to the self-help resources on TSSA's website.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario's public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

For further information: For more information, please contact: Alexandra Campbell, Vice President, Communications, Stakeholder Engagement and Customer Service, Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Telephone: 416-734-6227, Email: [email protected]