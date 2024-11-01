It's Not Just Your Furnace Be in the Know When it Comes to CO

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - It's not just your furnace. Did you know, on average, Ontario homes have roughly 4-6 fuel-burning appliances that produce Carbon Monoxide (CO) – an invisible, odourless, tasteless and highly poisonous gas?

Often dubbed the 'Silent Killer', CO continues to be a leading cause of accidental poisoning in Ontario, with approximately 65% of all CO incidents occurring in people's homes. Most, if not all of these incidents, are preventable.

As Carbon Monoxide (CO) Awareness Week kicks off, safety experts at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority are reminding residents to 'Be in the Know when it comes to CO".

"During the cold weather months there's naturally an increased use of furnaces and fireplaces, and even though these fuel-burning appliances may be safely designed, they can emit deadly levels of CO gas if not properly installed, inspected and maintained regularly," says Kelly Hart, TSSA's Director of Fuels Safety. "While CO presents serious hazards, residents can significantly reduce CO risks and any potential harm by taking these two important steps," adds Hart.

Take Action. Think Safe.

Have all fuel-burning appliances inspected annually through the services of a TSSA-registered fuel contractor

to find a TSSA-registered contractor use the Find A Registered Contractor Tool



Have working, certified CO alarms in your home, regularly test them, change batteries and replace them in accordance with manufacturer's instruction.

"And it's just as important for folks to note that fuel-burning appliances specifically designed and approved for outdoor use only – such as outdoor heaters - are to remain just there – outdoors," stresses Hart.

With the hope that multiple voices will bring greater impact to the message, TSSA continues to partner with local fire and emergency services and other safety-minded organizations to deliver critical CO safety information to residents in communities across Ontario.

The backgrounder provides additional information on carbon monoxide.

Stay one step ahead of CO – Beat the Silent Killer. Take Action. Think Safe. cosafety.ca

