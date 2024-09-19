TSSA Celebrates Safety Excellence at 2024 Safety Awards

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) presented its 2024 Safety Awards to Andreas Tanzer and Modern Niagara Group Inc. during its Annual Public Meeting on September 19.

TSSA's annual Safety Awards, a nomination-based program, honour individuals and organizations in TSSA-regulated sectors that have made significant contributions to public safety in Ontario.

"It is important to recognize and celebrate the contributions of individuals and organizations within our regulated industries who tirelessly raise the safety bar to keep Ontarians safe," said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO of TSSA. "I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations to Andreas Tanzer and Modern Niagara Group Inc. for their commitment to safety excellence and demonstrated leadership in pushing safety to the next level."

Nominations are accepted for two award categories: the Impact Award, for significant contributions, initiatives, or projects that demonstrate safety excellence or exceed regulatory compliance; and the Legacy Award, for sustained safety conscientiousness demonstrated by individuals or organizations.

TSSA Impact Safety Award Recipient: Modern Niagara Group Inc.

Leading the way to safety excellence through education and partnership

Modern Niagara Group Inc., a national contractor providing mechanical, electrical, HVAC and plumbing solutions for industrial and institutional buildings, received the Impact Award for going above and beyond industry regulations to prioritize safety.

"Modern Niagara Group Inc. has demonstrated safety excellence through active engagement and partnership with the industry," said Kim Semper, Director of Boilers, Pressure Vessels and Operating Engineers with TSSA. "Their proactive approach and dedication to continuous improvements set a benchmark for others to follow."

Modern Niagara's investment in training and development enables its team to navigate regulatory requirements, uphold safety standards and relay safety and compliance messaging to stakeholders in various jurisdictions.

The organization's partnerships with safety regulators are instrumental in mitigating risks and facilitating client-friendly solutions through initiatives spanning certification development, incident reporting, internal audits and adapting to outcome-based regulations.

Watch a video of Modern Niagara Group Inc. or read their story here.

TSSA Legacy Safety Award Recipient: Andreas Tanzer

Tanzer's legacy of safety leadership sets the standard for the waterpark industry

Andreas Tanzer was honoured with the Legacy Award for his safety leadership in the waterpark industry. As the son of master sailboat builder Johann Tanzer, Tanzer inherited his father's passion for facilitating fun in the water. Over a 38-year career, he has become a leading figure in professional water-ride design and developing industry standards and safety regulations for the waterpark industry.

"Tanzer's work in standards development has made a positive difference to the safety of the waterpark industry," said AJ Kadirgamar, Director of Elevating and Amusement Devices with TSSA. "He has inspired others with his dedication and expertise while significantly advancing safety and innovation in the field."

Andreas has been instrumental in creating industry standards and chairing the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) F24 committee's task group for water slides. His notable efforts have led to the establishment of the internationally recognized ASTM F2376 Standard Practice for Classification, Design, Manufacture, Construction, and Operation of Water Slide Systems in 2006.

Watch a video of Andreas Tanzer or read his story here.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario's public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services includes public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

SOURCE Technical Standards and Safety Authority - Research and Education

For more information, please contact: Alexandra Campbell, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Telephone: 416-734-6227, Email: [email protected]