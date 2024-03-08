TSSA President & CEO Named Among Canada's Top Women in Safety

TORONTO, March 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is pleased to announce that TSSA President and CEO Bonnie Rose has once again been honoured as one of Canada's Top Women in Safety by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine.

"I'd like to congratulate Ms. Rose for once again being recognized with this prestigious honour, especially fitting as we mark the International Women's Day today," said RJ. Falconi, Chair of TSSA's Board of Directors. "Bonnie has steered TSSA through an ambitious transformation into an Outcome-Based Regulator that uses data insights and other modern regulatory tools to improve safety for Ontarians. Thanks to her strong leadership, TSSA has a phenomenal foundation upon which it can advance safety standards, better target safety risks to reduce harm and blaze new trails in safety."

TSSA has launched innovative regulatory initiatives that enhance safety for the province. These efforts include establishing compliance standards and a compliance support program that leverage data for harm reduction.

Rose said, "Everyone at TSSA has worked together to improve safety. I'm very proud of the work we have done as One TSSA, working collaboratively with our valued stakeholders, for a safer Ontario."

Rose was initially recognized as one of Canada's Top Women in Safety in 2021. Her leadership profile is now showcased on COS Top Women in Safety 2024 website.

Canada's Top Women in Safety is a nomination-based award. Nomination needs to include the nominee's professional achievements over the past 12 months, initiatives and innovations, and contributions to the Occupational Health and Safety industry.

