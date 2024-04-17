TSSA Garners Safety Excellence Recognition for Third Straight Year

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is proud to announce that it has been honoured by Canadian Occupational Safety (COS) magazine with a 5-Star Safety Cultures Award for the third straight year. This award recognizes Canadian organizations that consistently demonstrate their commitment to fostering a strong safety culture.

"TSSA is a safety culture leader, both internally and externally, as it helps organizations in Ontario meet the highest safety standards," said Shane Mercer, Senior Journalist, Canadian Occupational Safety. TSSA should be celebrated for its devotion to creating resilient safety cultures that help protect workers in many sectors of the economy."

Nominated by COS magazine, TSSA was shortlisted as a finalist for the award following a comprehensive submission outlining its internal safety initiatives. In the next qualifying round, a cross-section of TSSA employees participated in a safety culture satisfaction survey, resulting in an overall satisfaction rating exceeding 75 percent.

TSSA has been on a transformative journey since 2018, transitioning into a modern Outcome-Based Regulator that harnesses data insights to better target safety risks and reduce harm. Strengthening TSSA's internal safety culture is a critical component to this transformation, enabling TSSA to achieve its safety goals.

"Winning this award for the third year in a row is a tremendous honour and a testament to the dedication of our entire team to maintaining the highest standards of safety," said Bonnie Rose, President and CEO, TSSA. "At TSSA, safety is a core value ingrained in everything we do. This award serves as a validation of our ongoing commitment to creating a safe and healthy work environment for all our employees and working together with the industries we regulate for a safer Ontario."

In a feature article in COS magazine, TSSA sheds light on the strategies and initiatives that have contributed to its strong safety culture. For more details, read the story.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) is one of Ontario's public safety regulators mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities. The organization's vision is to be a valued advocate and recognized authority in public safety.

SOURCE Technical Standards and Safety Authority - Research and Education

For further information: Alexandra Campbell, Vice President, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Technical Standards and Safety Authority, Telephone: 416-734-6227, Email: [email protected]