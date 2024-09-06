TSN Now Available on Prime Video Channels in Canada

– Bell Media expands offering to Prime members as TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, is now available alongside best-in-class streaming service Crave –

– RDS also set to launch soon on Prime Video Channels –

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today that its TSN service, featuring live sports, is now available on Prime Video Channels in Canada. The linear feeds and on demand content from TSN can now be added by Prime members to their Prime Video account. TSN joins Bell Media's best-in-class streaming service Crave, which became part of Prime Video Channels in Canada in February, with RDS also set to become available soon.

"TSN and RDS enjoy strong partnerships across a range of providers, and we're happy to now include Prime Video Channels in Canada among them," said Sean Cohan, President, Bell Media. "Providing choice and options for our viewers continues to be a key priority for Bell Media, and as we head into a busy sports season with the return of the NFL, NBA, regional NHL games, and CFL Playoffs, expanding the reach of TSN and RDS means it's more convenient than ever for Canadians to watch their favourite sporting events."

TSN provides viewers with access to more championship sporting events than any other network in the country, news, analysis, and insights from a trusted team of experts, and a deep roster of live sports programming, including: NFL, CFL, NBA, regional broadcast rights to a package of Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens games, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Hockey Canada events, Spengler Cup, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA WOMEN'S EURO 2025, MLS, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1®, IndyCar Series, CHL, Northern Super League, NCAA March Madness, and more.

With the addition of Prime Video Channels in Canada, Bell Media gives subscribers even more choice and access to TSN. The network also continues to be available on a variety of platforms, including the TSN app, TSN.ca, digital media players including Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV Stick, and television service providers.

A subscription to TSN can be purchased by Prime members through their Prime Video account via primevideo.com/TSN.

About TSN

TSN is Canada's Sports Leader and provides world-class content across its industry-leading platforms including five national television feeds, TSN+, TSN.ca, TSN Radio stations, and the TSN app, featuring 5G capabilities. With a broad portfolio of multimedia sports assets, TSN delivers more championship events than any broadcaster in the country. The network's deep and diverse roster of live sports programming includes the Grey Cup, IIHF Women's Worlds, Men's Worlds, and World Junior Championship, Spengler Cup, Hockey Canada events, CFL, NFL, NBA, MLS, Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets, Season of Champions Curling, FIFA World Cup™, UEFA EURO, MLB, Golf's Majors, Grand Slam Tennis, NASCAR, F1, IndyCar Series, CHL, and NCAA March Madness. TSN is part of Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, digital, and Out-of-Home. More information about TSN is available at TSN.ca .

About Bell Media

Bell Media is Canada's leading media and entertainment company with a portfolio of assets in premium video, audio, out-of-home advertising, and digital media. This includes Canada's most-watched television network, CTV; the largest Canadian-owned video streamer, Crave, with a premium add-on to include STARZ; a powerful suite of specialty channels; the most-trusted news brand, CTV News; Canada's cross-platform sports leaders, TSN and RDS; leading out-of-home advertising network, Astral; Québec's fast-growing conventional French-language network, Noovo; the country's leading radio and podcast app, iHeartRadio Canada; and a range of award-winning original productions, brands, and services. As a content leader and partner in Sphere Media, Montréal's Grande Studios, and Dome Productions, one of North America's leading production facilities providers, Bell Media is committed to keeping Canadians entertained and informed.

Bell Media also offers best-in-class technology, marketing, and analytics support through Bell Marketing Platform, an omnichannel self-serve platform which includes Bell Analytics, Strategic Audience Management (SAM), and Bell DSP, in addition to advanced advertising solutions, including Linear Addressable TV, Addressable Audio, and ads on Crave. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. 1 Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

SOURCE Bell Media Inc.

For More Information: Rob Duffy, 416.802.3319, [email protected], OR Christy Sullivan, 416.557.2840, [email protected]