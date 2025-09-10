TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - It's Thanksgiving at Tims! Tim Hortons is serving up classic fall holiday flavours for lunch and dinner with the new Thanksgiving Stack sandwich, available now for a limited time across Canada.

The Thanksgiving Stack is prepared to order, served hot out of the oven, and features thick slices of seasoned 100 per cent Canadian carved turkey breast, homestyle stuffing, cranberry sauce made with 100% real cranberries, crispy onions and mayonnaise, and is served on a toasted potato bun. served on a toasted potato bun.

Try the new Tim Hortons Thanksgiving Stack sandwich with seasoned Canadian turkey, homestyle stuffing and cranberry sauce, available now for a limited time (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"Our new Thanksgiving Stack is an incredibly delicious sandwich that will satisfy your cravings for the comforting, homestyle flavours Canadians look forward to every fall," says Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"The sandwich is stacked tall with high-quality ingredients and every bite has the perfect combination of savoury and sweet. Pair it with one of our new Pumpkin Spice-flavoured beverages for a cozy taste of fall."

The Thanksgiving Stack is the latest hot sandwich addition to Tims lunch and dinner menu. Tims first launched the Supreme Stack sandwich across Canada in June.

Try the Thanksgiving Stack as part of an exclusive deal for Tims Rewards members

To celebrate the launch of the Thanksgiving Stack, Tim Hortons is offering Tims Rewards members an exclusive $8.99* Dinner Deal from Sept. 15 until Oct. 13. Tims Rewards members can customize their $8.99 Dinner Deal after 5 p.m. with their choice of select delicious mains – including the Thanksgiving Stack – plus a side and a beverage. A wide range of mains, sides and beverages will be available to choose from. The offer will be available in the Tims app and activation is required. See the Tims app for offer terms and conditions.



*Plus applicable taxes. Open to Tims Rewards members only. At participating restaurants in Canada from September 15 – October 13, 2025, between 5–11pm local time. Eligible purchases must be made through the App or in-restaurant by scanning a registered Tims® Rewards card. Offer must be activated and redeemed as per the instructions provided. Cannot be combined with any other deal, combo, or offer. Mains: Supreme Stack™, Thanksgiving Stack, Flatbread Pizzas, Loaded Wraps, or Classic Lunch Wraps (Loaded Bowls not included). Sides: Garlic Bread, 4-pack Timbits®, Classic Donut, Classic Cookies, or Sea Salt Wedges (excludes premium baked goods). Beverages: any sized hot or iced beverage (excludes frozen and ready-to-drink beverages). Limit of 1 offer per transaction. Test market items are excluded, except Fountain Beverages. No substitutions. Additional charges for modifications. Not valid on 3rd party delivery orders. Further terms and conditions apply. See the App or timhortons.ca/tims-rewards for more details. © Tim Hortons, 2025.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

