TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is spicing up its lineup of Flatbread Pizzas with the new Spicy Rosé flavour, available now at participating restaurants across Canada.

To celebrate the launch of Spicy Rosé Flatbread Pizzas, Tims guests can order any two Flatbread Pizzas – also including Bacon Everything, Pepperoni, and Simply Cheese flavours – for just $12 through Nov. 17.

The new Spicy Rosé Flatbread Pizza features a spicy and creamy tomato sauce, slow cooked chicken, shredded mozzarella and Monterey Jack, and herb seasoning on a crispy garlic-oil brushed Flatbread Pizza base.

"We first launched Tims Flatbread Pizzas across Canada in April and Canadians have loved these delicious new lunch and dinner options that offer amazing value – starting at just $6.99 each," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"Families have told us that Tims Flatbread Pizzas have been a great addition to their Tims Runs to take home for a delicious, quick and affordable meal, or to serve at weekend gatherings. And we know Flatbread Pizzas have been a regular go-to work lunch for many of our guests. We're excited to launch a 2 for $12 offer next week to encourage guests to try the new Spicy Rosé flavour and to treat a friend or loved one to a Tims Flatbread Pizza."

Prepared fresh to order and served hot from the oven, Tims Flatbread Pizzas can also be ordered with a variety of dipping sauces including Ranch, Chipotle, Cilantro Lime, Habanero, or Creamy BBQ.

