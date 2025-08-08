Barbie ® Tim Hortons ® PWHL™ Dolls will be available starting Aug. 11 at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada and are available now at TimShop.ca and ca.shop.thepwhl.com ( Canada ) and shop.thepwhl.com (US).





Tim Hortons PWHL™ Dolls will be available starting at participating Tim Hortons restaurants in and are available now at TimShop.ca and ca.shop.thepwhl.com ( ) and shop.thepwhl.com (US). $5 from every doll sold at Tims restaurants and TimShop.ca or at the online PWHL Shops will be donated to Grindstone Award Foundation.





from every doll sold at Tims restaurants and TimShop.ca or at the online PWHL Shops will be donated to Grindstone Award Foundation. In celebration of the launch of Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Dolls, the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 3157 Dundas St. W. in Toronto has been transformed, with its iconic Tims red replaced with Barbie pink and PWHL purple. The restaurant makeover will be available for guests to see until Aug. 13 .

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - She shoots, she scores, she supports!

Tim Hortons®, The PWHL and Barbie® Team Up on New Hockey Dolls in Collaboration with Superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin (CNW Group/Tim Hortons) In celebration of the launch of Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Dolls, the Tim Hortons restaurant located at 3157 Dundas St. W. in Toronto has been transformed, with its iconic Tims red replaced with Barbie pink and PWHL purple. The restaurant makeover will be available for guests to see until Aug. 13. (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

Tim Hortons, the PWHL and Mattel, Inc. announced today the launch of new Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Dolls, which will be available starting Aug. 11 at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and online now at TimShop.ca and PWHL Shops. As part of a shared commitment to increasing access for girls in hockey, Tim Hortons will donate $5 to the Grindstone Foundation for every Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Doll sold in participating restaurants and TimShop.ca, and the PWHL will match this with a $5 donation for each doll bought through its online store.

As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie is continuing to empower young children to unlock their limitless potential. Studies show that girls who are involved in team sports are more likely to believe they are smart enough for their dream career, have high opinions on their abilities and competencies, increased leadership aspirations and enjoy higher levels of self-confidence.1

The two Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Dolls are inspired by members of Team Barbie and PWHL superstars Sarah Nurse and Marie-Philip Poulin, who were recognized as Barbie role models in 2020 for being trailblazers on the ice and breaking down barriers for women in hockey. Each Barbie doll comes with a Tim Hortons PWHL hockey jersey, hockey stick, helmet and skates and can be purchased for $34.99.

There are more ways for fans to celebrate the launch of the Barbie® Tim Hortons® PWHL™ Dolls, including:

Tims Rewards members who purchase a Barbie ® Tim Hortons ® PWHL ™ Doll from a Tims restaurant will also be entered for a chance to win an exclusive PWHL game day experience. For more details and contest information, visit timhortons.ca/hockey-barbie.

Tim Hortons PWHL Doll from a Tims restaurant will also be entered for a chance to win an exclusive PWHL game day experience. For more details and contest information, visit timhortons.ca/hockey-barbie. Starting Aug. 11, the Barbie PWHL Donut — a yeast ring donut dipped in white icing and topped with pink sprinkles — and Barbie Pineapple Dragon Fruit Quenchers will also be available at participating Tims restaurants.

The Tims Barbie® Hoodie is available at TimShop.ca.

____________________________ 1 According to the NAACP + The Girls' Index

QUOTES

"Tim Hortons is incredibly proud of our hockey leadership in Canada including how our local restaurant owners collectively support 100,000 youth players in communities across the country every year through Timbits Hockey. We're thrilled to be partnering with Barbie, Sarah Nurse, Marie-Philip Poulin and the PWHL on the new Barbie Tim Hortons PWHL Dolls and we're proud that each doll sold at a Tims restaurant and at the PWHL Shop will result in a donation to the Grindstone Award Foundation to help break down financial barriers for girls who want to play the sport."

Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons

"Our goal is to inspire the next generation of hockey players by bringing these Barbie dolls to life in partnership with Tim Hortons and the PWHL. Barbie has a long-standing partnership with Tim Hortons, built on a shared commitment of inspiring young hockey players. Now, with Barbie as an official partner of the PWHL in Canada since its inaugural season, it was a natural next step to bring together brands with a common goal. These Barbie dolls reflect our commitment to championing the belief that a girl can be anything she wants to be — including a hockey player — in and outside of the playroom."

Tara George, General Manager at Mattel Canada

"We've heard from fans across the league that they're eager to see Barbie Tim Hortons PWHL Dolls, making this collaboration with Tim Hortons and Barbie an ideal fit. We're especially proud that this initiative also makes a meaningful impact, as the Grindstone Foundation continues to transform the lives of girls across Canada by helping to remove barriers and create more opportunities for the next generation of players."

Amy Scheer, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at the PWHL

"We're incredibly grateful to Tim Hortons and the PWHL for their generous support, and for teaming up with Mattel to champion the growth of girls' hockey across Canada. As a national charity, we're proud to partner with organizations that not only support gender equality in sport, but understand that when girls are given the chance to play hockey, they gain confidence, build resilience, and grow into future leaders. This collaboration will help more girls access the game and discover all that Grindstone has to offer."

Danielle Bell, President of the Grindstone Award Foundation

Rules apply. No purchase necessary. Open to 13+ (14+ in Quebec) residents of Canada only. Full rules and entry details at https://www.timhortons.ca/hockey-barbie. © Tim Hortons, 2025.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

ABOUT MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL WOMEN'S HOCKEY LEAGUE (PWHL)

The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America that features the best women's players in the world. It is comprised of eight teams: Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver. Launched on Jan. 1, 2024, the PWHL has broken multiple attendance records and holds the worldwide all-time record for a women's hockey game. In 2024, the PWHL was recognized by Sports Business Journal as the Sports Breakthrough of the Year and received the top position in the first-ever Canadian edition of the Harris Poll, which ranks companies' reputations. Visit thepwhl.com to purchase tickets and merchandise and subscribe to the PWHL e-newsletter to receive the latest league updates. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2025. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT GRINDSTONE AWARD FOUNDATION

The Grindstone Award Foundation is a registered Canadian charity that provides financial assistance to female hockey players under the age of 19 who want to play hockey but are unable to due to financial barriers. Founded in 2014 in Kelowna, British Columbia, Grindstone awarded its first grant in 2015, and has since gone on to provide over $140,000 in financial assistance towards registration fees to female players all across Canada. Funded entirely through generous donations from the public, Grindstone believes that all girls should have equal opportunity when it comes to playing the game they love. Their mandate is to help grow the game of hockey by supporting diverse Canadian families from coast to coast to ensure the sport is accessible for all female players. For more information on Grindstone or to make a donation, please visit grindstoneaward.com and follow Grindstone on social media - @GrindstoneAward.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For Mattel and Barbie doll related inquiries, please contact GCI Canada: Calida Montes, [email protected]; Tim Hortons - Media Inquiries, [email protected]; PWHL Media Contact: [email protected]