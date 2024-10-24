TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Looking for a high-protein breakfast option or tasty afternoon snack? Tim Hortons has a new Four Cheese Omelette Bites flavour made with a delicious blend of Gouda, mozzarella and two types of cheddar cheeses bringing a perfectly light and fluffy texture.

Tim Hortons Omelette Bites are sold as a pair, served warm, and guests can order two of their favourite flavour or pick two different flavours, which also include Spinach & Egg or Bacon & Cheese.

Try the delicious new Four Cheese Omelette Bites at Tim Hortons, a high-protein breakfast option or afternoon snack (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

A pair of the new Four Cheese Omelette Bites contain 15 grams of protein, two Bacon & Cheese Omelette Bites contain 15 grams of protein and two Spinach & Egg White Omelette Bites have 13 grams of protein.

"We launched our Omelette Bites earlier this year and they quickly became a go-to order for many guests who were looking for a breakfast option that was delicious and high in protein," said Carolina Berti, Vice President of Category and Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"We're excited to now be serving our new Four Cheese Omelette Bites flavour, which is also perfect as a delicious snack for your afternoon cravings."

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over nearly 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,700 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]