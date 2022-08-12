TRURO, NS, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Dave Ritcey, Member of Legislative Assembly for Truro—Bible Hill—Millbrook—Salmon River, and His Worship Bill Mills, Mayor of the Town of Truro, announced funding for the revitalization of the Truro Amateur Athletic Club, the Multi-Use sport facility and Senior baseball facility.

Funding will be used to upgrade and split the current Truro Amateur Athletic Club (TAAC) grounds into two different locations. The existing TAAC location will be revitalized to include a multi-sport, all-weather field and a synthetic, eight-lane running track with regulation throwing areas, which will provide athletes and casual players with a high-quality training facility.

The current seniors' baseball diamond will be relocated to improve accessibility, and it will be upgraded to reflect championship-quality baseball field standards. This project will improve the quality of community and recreational infrastructure for residents in Truro and Colchester County.

The Government of Canada is investing $3.2 million towards the project while the Government of Nova Scotia is providing more than $2.6 million. The Town of Truro is contributing $500,000, the Municipality of the County of Colchester is providing $350,000 and community support exceeds $2 million.

"As a former athlete, I have competed at the Truro Amateur Athletic Club (TAAC) and I know how important it is to Truro and the surrounding areas. I'm so pleased our government is investing in the TAAC revitalization so local residents can benefit from this tremendous multi-use sport facility for years to come."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings—Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Truro Amateur Athletic Club has been part of the Truro community for more than 120 years. With this investment we are improving the experience for the families who use the grounds, and making it more accessible so that people of all ages and abilities can benefit from the accessible facilities they need to live active, healthy lives."

Dave Ritcey, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Truro—Bible Hill—Millbrook—Salmon River, on behalf of the Honourable Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage

"This project would not have happened without the drive and support from the TAAC Revitalization Society and many generous community members. These new and revitalized facilities will be monumental for sport and recreation in the Town of Truro and the entire Colchester region."

His Worship Bill Mills, Mayor of the Town of Truro

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, more than $964 million of the Investing in Canada Plan funding has supported recreation projects across the country.

The Government of Canada has invested over $464 million in more than 140 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

has invested over in more than 140 infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.



The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

