Trulieve Launches "Roll-Up for Justice" Campaign to Support Mission [Green]

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the "Roll-Up for Justice" campaign to support Mission [Green], a national initiative to support individuals disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. Throughout June and July, Trulieve customers in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, and Maryland can support Mission [Green] by rolling up purchases to the nearest dollar.

"We're thankful for Trulieve's support of Mission [Green] and our fight to free those still paying the price for outdated cannabis laws," said Weldon Angelos, founder of Mission [Green]. "Together, we can turn spare change into real change."

Angelos, a former music producer sentenced to 55 years in prison for selling less than $1,000 of cannabis in 2003, founded Mission [Green] to provide relief for those negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition through clemency and expungement efforts, commissary support, and advocacy for legislative reform.

"Weldon's personal story illustrates the urgent need for cannabis reform," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are proud to support Mission [Green]'s efforts through the Roll-Up for Justice campaign."

To learn more about the campaign, please visit Trulieve.com.

About Mission [Green]

Mission [Green] is a national initiative powered by The Weldon Project, which was created to support individuals disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition. The Weldon Project was founded by Weldon Angelos, a former music producer sentenced to 55 years in federal prison for a nonviolent cannabis offense. After receiving a full pardon from President Trump in 2020, Weldon works tirelessly towards criminal justice reform and second-chance advocacy.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.