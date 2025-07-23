Trulieve Announces Expanded Distribution of Onward and Launch of THC-Infused Energy Drink Upward

Onward and Upward premium beverages are available for consumers over 21 years old

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced expanded distribution of premium Onward beverages and the launch of Upward, a premium THC-infused energy drink. Onward and Upward Farm Bill-compliant beverages are available online and at retail locations in Florida and Illinois.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive customer response to Onward and are excited to announce expanded distribution of Onward in Florida and Illinois," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Building on the positive momentum in the beverage category, we are launching Upward, a new THC-infused energy drink designed to support active and wellness-focused lifestyles."

Onward and Upward beverages are available at all ABC Fine Wine & Spirits and Total Wine & More locations in Florida. We recently entered into new distribution partnerships with Romano Beverage covering Illinois and Anheuser-Busch covering Northern Florida. With these new and expanded arrangements, Onward and Upward beverages can be found at hundreds of stores in Florida and Illinois.

New premium Upward beverages come in a variety of delicious flavors including 5 milligram Lemonade, Peach Nectarine, and Strawberry Tea and 10 milligram Pink Lemonade. These low-calorie energy drinks are crafted in the USA using the harmonious balance of THC and CBD found in Onward, plus a boost of energy derived from green coffee beans and black tea leaves.

To place an online order, locate a store near you, or check product test results online, please visit DrinkOnward.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

