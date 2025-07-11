Trulieve Partners with Redemption Cannabis to Launch Purpose Led Products in West Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the launch of Redemption Cannabis products at Trulieve dispensaries in West Virginia.

Redemption Cannabis, founded by industry advocate Ryan Basore, reinvests a portion of every sale to support individuals and families impacted by cannabis prohibition laws. Redemption's mission stems from Basore's commitment to justice after he served time in federal prison on cannabis-related charges.

"Partnering with Trulieve allows us to bring Redemption products to new markets like West Virginia, a place that holds deep personal significance for me," said Ryan Basore, founder of Redemption Cannabis. "Returning to Morgantown, where I was once incarcerated, represents a full-circle moment. It's about reaching more people with a brand that stands for those impacted by cannabis prohibition."

In bringing Redemption Cannabis to West Virginia, Trulieve proudly supports a company founded on reform and second chances.

"Ryan turned his personal story into a purpose-driven brand," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Trulieve is proud to partner with Redemption to offer West Virginians high-quality products that stand for meaningful change."

About Redemption Cannabis

Redemption Cannabis is a Michigan-based brand founded by industry advocate Ryan Basore. The company offers high-quality, affordable cannabis while supporting individuals and families affected by cannabis criminalization. A portion of every sale supports The Redemption Foundation and its Commissary Program, which provides financial assistance for phone time, hygiene items, and other essentials to those incarcerated for non-violent cannabis offenses. Rooted in advocacy, Redemption advances opportunity, equity, and justice in the cannabis industry. Learn more at RedemptionCanna.com.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

