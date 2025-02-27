Trulieve Announces Appointment of Co-Founder Jason Pernell as President

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jason Pernell as President, effective immediately. Mr. Pernell has over 20 years' experience as an entrepreneur and cannabis operator, co-founding Trulieve alongside Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers in 2015.

Trulieve President Jason Pernell.

"Jason has been instrumental in the growth and success of this organization over the past decade," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "Most recently Jason has played an integral part in the outstanding performance achieved in Florida. I look forward to working with Jason and the entire team as we navigate this ever-changing industry together."

"As a co-founder, I have experienced first-hand the incredible growth and transformation of Trulieve from a small startup to the scaled, market leader we are today," said Jason Pernell. "I am excited and ready for this opportunity to grow the Company through superior products and innovation while always placing the customer first."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve_

X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.