SAN MATEO, Calif., March 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), a global leader in supply chain management solutions, announced that Truepill, a digitally enabled pharmacy solutions company that offers first-in-kind patient experiences including customizable, direct-to-patient solutions and nationwide prescription delivery, will implement Tecsys' Elite™ Warehouse Management System (WMS) across its pharmacies and distribution sites. This strategic move will help Truepill continue to modernize its distribution capabilities ensuring scalability to support its rapid growth.

Since its inception in 2016, Truepill has been at the forefront of the pharmacy services industry. The selection of Tecsys as a fulfillment technology partner further demonstrates Truepill's dedication to operational excellence, enhancing a key portion of their digital healthcare ecosystem.

"Truepill has always been at the intersection of technology and healthcare, supporting our customers and their patients through a seamless digital experience," said Aaron Wurst, president of Truepill. "Adopting Tecsys' Elite™ WMS is an investment in our growth and vision. It's not just about meeting today's demands — this system allows us to scale efficiently while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and accuracy."

Tecsys' DSCSA-compliant Elite™ WMS is recognized for its advanced capabilities in handling complex healthcare distribution requirements. The system's robust features are ideal for managing the intricacies of pharmaceutical distribution, ensuring adherence to stringent healthcare regulations.

Bill King, chief revenue officer at Tecsys, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Truepill. Our software is specifically designed to handle the dynamic needs of healthcare distribution. Our work together underscores Tecsys' commitment to advancing the supply chain in the healthcare sector."

The implementation of Tecsys' Elite™ WMS across Truepill's regional warehouses marks a significant step in their journey to redefine pharmacy distribution in the digital age. This rollout not only enhances efficiency and scalability but also reinforces Truepill's focus on best-in-class digital pharmacy services.

About Truepill

Truepill powers the future of healthcare by delivering modern, first-in-kind digital health experiences and patient services with their partners. Founded in 2016, Truepill's B2B solutions include its Virtual Pharmacy digital experience, Patient Services to drive adherence, engagement, quality and performance, and URAC accredited nationwide Prescription Fulfillment. Truepill is committed to improving access to care and improving patient health outcomes. With its suite of solutions, healthcare innovators and incumbents can rapidly launch and scale convenient, accessible, consumer-centric care experiences. Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and LegitScript. Learn more at http://www.truepill.com.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

