TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Crave confirmed today that it has ordered a fourth season of its hit original series CANADA'S DRAG RACE. The series is available to audiences in Canada, in both English and French, and is produced by Blue Ant Studios in association with Crave and World of Wonder.

Canadian drag artists looking to flaunt their distinct brand of Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent can submit their applications now at http://canadasdragracecasting.com. Applicants must be 19 years of age as of Nov. 1, 2022 to apply and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

Seasons 1-3 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE are currently available for streaming on Crave in Canada and on World of Wonder's SVOD platform WOW Presents Plus in the U.S. and in more than 160 countries around the world. Additionally, audiences can look forward to the new six-episode series CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD premiering on Friday, Nov. 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Queens from the international Drag Race family will compete to become the Queen of the Mother-Pucking World. Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor are resident judges, with Canada as the host nation.

In association with Crave, Season 4 of CANADA'S DRAG RACE is produced by Blue Ant Studios. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, and Tom Campbell. RuPaul Charles serves as Executive Producer.

Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Michael Kot, Betty Orr, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Returning from CANADA'S DRAG RACE Season 3, and from CANADA'S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD, are Trevor Boris, Executive Producer/Showrunner, and Yette Vandendam, Executive Producer/Supervising Producer. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson; Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

