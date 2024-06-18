True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Voting Results and Election of Trustees

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 10, 2024, were elected as trustees of the REIT. The vote was conducted at the REIT's annual meeting of unitholders ("Meeting"), held in virtual meeting form, on June 17, 2024. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Lindsay Brand 3,071,980 Units 89.513 % 359,915 Units 10.487 %

Daniel Drimmer 3,159,979 Units 92.077 % 271,916 Units 7.923 %

Lora Gernon 3,068,219 Units 89.403 % 363,676 Units 10.597 %

Martin Liddell 3,149,429 Units 91.769 % 282,466 Units 8.231 %

Alon Ossip 3,061,383 Units 89.204 % 370,512 Units 10.796 %

Sandy Poklar 3,134,858 Units 91.345 % 297,037 Units 8.655 %

Tracy Sherren 3,135,694 Units 91.369 % 296,201 Units 8.631 %

2. Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Re-appointment of

auditor 3,190,136 Units 92.857 % 245,391 Units 7.143 %

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 41 properties consisting of approximately 4.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedarplus.c a or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

