True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 9, 2025, were elected as trustees of the REIT. The vote was conducted at the REIT's annual and special meeting of unitholders ("Meeting"), held in virtual meeting form, on June 18, 2025. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees



Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Lindsay Brand 2,685,750 Units 92.237 % 226,043 Units 7.763 %

Daniel Drimmer 2,830,822 Units 97.219 % 80,971 Units 2.781 %

Lora Gernon 2,685,351 Units 92.223 % 226,442 Units 7.777 %

Martin Liddell 2,847,710 Units 97.799 % 64,083 Units 2.201 %

Alon Ossip 2,686,042 Units 91.748 % 241,602 Units 8.252 %

Sandy Poklar 2,832,949 Units 97.292 % 78,844 Units 2.708 %

Tracy Sherren 2,836,977 Units 97.431 % 74,816 Units 2.569 %

2. Re-Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent

Re-appointment of auditor 2,858,463 Units 97.503 % 73,197 Units 2.497 %

3. Renewal of Unitholder Rights Plan

The REIT's amended and restated unitholder rights plan date June 18, 2025 between the REIT and TSX Trust Company, as rights agent, was approved. The voting results for the approval of the amended and restated unitholder rights plan are as follows:





Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent

The resolution to reconfirm and approve the amended and restated unitholder rights plan. 2,302,543 Units 79.076 % 609,250 Units 20.924 %

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 40 properties consisting of approximately 4.6 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedarplus.c a or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com .

