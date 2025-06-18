True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders
News provided byTrue North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
Jun 18, 2025, 18:17 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRES/
TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that all of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 9, 2025, were elected as trustees of the REIT. The vote was conducted at the REIT's annual and special meeting of unitholders ("Meeting"), held in virtual meeting form, on June 18, 2025. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
1. Election of Trustees
|
Name of Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Lindsay Brand
|
2,685,750 Units
|
92.237 %
|
226,043 Units
|
7.763 %
|
Daniel Drimmer
|
2,830,822 Units
|
97.219 %
|
80,971 Units
|
2.781 %
|
Lora Gernon
|
2,685,351 Units
|
92.223 %
|
226,442 Units
|
7.777 %
|
Martin Liddell
|
2,847,710 Units
|
97.799 %
|
64,083 Units
|
2.201 %
|
Alon Ossip
|
2,686,042 Units
|
91.748 %
|
241,602 Units
|
8.252 %
|
Sandy Poklar
|
2,832,949 Units
|
97.292 %
|
78,844 Units
|
2.708 %
|
Tracy Sherren
|
2,836,977 Units
|
97.431 %
|
74,816 Units
|
2.569 %
2. Re-Appointment of Auditor
BDO Canada LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the REIT, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the re-appointment of the auditor are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Withheld
|
Percent
|
Re-appointment of auditor
|
2,858,463 Units
|
97.503 %
|
73,197 Units
|
2.497 %
3. Renewal of Unitholder Rights Plan
The REIT's amended and restated unitholder rights plan date June 18, 2025 between the REIT and TSX Trust Company, as rights agent, was approved. The voting results for the approval of the amended and restated unitholder rights plan are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Percent
|
Votes Against
|
Percent
|
The resolution to reconfirm and approve the amended and restated unitholder rights plan.
|
2,302,543 Units
|
79.076 %
|
609,250 Units
|
20.924 %
About the REIT
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 40 properties consisting of approximately 4.6 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.
For more information regarding the REIT, please visit www.sedarplus.ca or the REIT's website at www.truenorthreit.com.
SOURCE True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Daniel Drimmer, Chief Executive Officer, (416) 234-8444 or Martin Liddell, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 234-8444
Share this article