True North Commercial REIT Announces June 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, June 13, 2025 /CNW/ - True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: TNT.UN) (the "REIT") today announced its June 2025 monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.0575 per trust unit ("Unit"), payable on July 15, 2025 to holders of Units of record at June 30, 2025.

About the REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 40 properties consisting of approximately 4.6 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada. The REIT is focused on growing its portfolio principally through acquisitions across Canada and such other jurisdictions where opportunities exist.

