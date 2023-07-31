Truck drivers told 'not to report to work' as YRC Freight Canada files for bankruptcy

TORONTO, July 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 4209 members were told to simply not report for work as YRC Freight Canada's U.S.-based parent company, Yellow, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"The bankruptcy process is an escape hatch for CEOs, but no such relief exists for workers who are cut loose with no notice and often zero support," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "We expect fair treatment and clear communication to the hard-working members of Local 4209 as the company winds down. My thoughts are with the workers and their families who carry the weight of the uncertainty during the bankruptcy process."

The company, which was a major player in less-than-truckload freight, announced today that it would be filing for bankruptcy and cease operations on both sides of the border.

"The news is devastating for our members," said Don Lajoie, President of Local 4209. "While the bankruptcy process focuses on moving numbers around a page, we have to remember the human impact. There are hundreds of families who are left with very little information right now. The Local and National union are working to keep them informed as the process continues."

Unifor Local 4209 represents 58 owner-operator truck drivers and 70 company linehaul drivers who work across the country.

