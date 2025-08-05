TRUBAR INC. ANNOUNCES INITIAL LAUNCH OF TRUBAR™ KIDS LINE

Introduction of TRUBAR™ Kids Line in Sprouts Farmers Market marks brand's entry into the kids snack bar market with the highest fiber and protein content among leading competitors in the category

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - TRUBAR Inc. ("TRUBAR" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients, today announced the initial launch of TRUBAR™ Kids Line, a clean ingredient kids snack bar with protein and fiber, in Sprouts Farmers Market.

TRU Kids Sprouts (CNW Group/Trubar Inc. )

TRUBAR™ Kids is completely free of peanuts and tree nuts, making it an allergy-friendly option perfect for lunchboxes, backpacks, after-school snacks and everything in between. After a successful early trial in 40 stores, the new line, is available starting this week chain-wide across 400 Sprouts Farmers Markets in 24 states, features three flavors: Iced Oatmeal Blast Bar, Pop Goes Confetti Bar and Fudge-tastic Brownie Bar.

The introduction of TRUBAR™ Kids sets a new standard in the category with the highest fiber and protein content among the leading kids snack bars. Each 5-bar box delivers standout nutrition: 8–9 grams of plant-based protein and 7–8 grams of fiber per bar, depending on the flavor — all under 140 calories. A 12-bar box will follow in mid-to-late September and will be available nationwide at Amazon, Walmart.com, Hy-Vee and trubar.com.

"The launch of TRUBAR™ Kids marks a milestone in our strategy to expand the market presence and visibility of the TRUBAR™ brand with innovative flavor varieties and pack sizes to broaden our appeal to health-conscious consumers of all ages," said Erica Groussman, Chief Executive Officer, TRUBAR Inc. "We're excited to introduce a delicious, school safe snack that parents can trust and on-the-go kids can enjoy."

About TRUBAR Inc.

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR™'s presence throughout North America and select international markets. For more information, visit: https://www.trubarinc.com/

Contact Information: TRUBAR Inc., Fernando Massalin, VP Investor Relations and Corporate Development, +1 (416) 238-7564, [email protected]