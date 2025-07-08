TRUBAR ADDS OVER 500 STORES IN MAJOR REGIONAL GROCERY CHAINS

Introduction of TRUBAR™ in over 500 stores across the U.S. Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Colorado strengthens the brand's national presence and marks further progress towards increasing retail distribution to 25,000 locations by the end of 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - TRUBAR Inc. ("TRUBAR" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients, today announced further progress in expanding TRUBAR™'s retail distribution footprint by adding more than 500 stores in major grocery chains across the U.S. Midwest, Pacific Northwest and Colorado.

The newest launches now underway extend the geographic reach and presence of the TRUBAR™ brand across 12 states and include the following grocery chains:

Meijer supercenter and grocery locations in Michigan , Ohio , Indiana , Illinois , Kentucky , and Wisconsin (218 stores)

supercenter and grocery locations in , , , , , and (218 stores) Fred Meyer stores in Washington , Oregon , Idaho and Alaska (132 stores)

stores in , , and (132 stores) King Soopers stores in Colorado and Wyoming (120 stores)

stores in and (120 stores) Fresh Thyme Market stores in Colorado (72 stores)

"These key regional grocery chains represent important building blocks in our strategy to continue expanding our U.S. distribution footprint for TRUBAR™ and creating strong partnerships across a wide range of retail channels" said Erica Groussman, Chief Executive Officer, TRUBAR Inc. "We are excited to collaborate with our newest retail partners and to introduce our clean ingredient, indulgent nutrition brand to health-conscious customers in these grocery chains."

About TRUBAR Inc.

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR™'s presence throughout North America and select international markets. For more information, visit: https://www.trubarinc.com/

