TRUBAR INC. COMPLETES SEVERANCE PAYMENT TO FORMER CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - TRUBAR Inc. (formerly, Simply Better Brands Corp.) ("TRUBAR" or the "Company") (TSXV: TRBR) (OTCQX: TRBRF), a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients, announces that it has completed a one-time severance payment of CAD$100,000, less the required withholdings (the "Severance Payment"), to Brian Meadows, the former chief financial officer of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Separation Agreement and General Release (the "Separation Agreement") previously announced by the Company on June 16, 2025.

Pursuant to the terms of the Separation Agreement, the Severance Payment has been satisfied through the issuance of 98,075 common shares (the "Severance Shares") in the capital of the Company to Mr. Meadows at a price per share equal to CAD$0.81 per share.

The Severance Shares have been issued outside of the Company's equity incentive plan as a one-time severance payment paid to Mr. Meadows pursuant to Section 6.4 of TSXV Policy 4.4. – Security Based Compensation. The Severance Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

TRUBAR Inc. is a better-for-you snacking company focused on delivering high-quality, plant-based protein products with exceptional taste and made with clean, recognizable ingredients. TRUBAR™, the Company's signature product line, is distributed through national retailers, club stores, and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding TRUBAR's presence throughout North America and select international markets. For more information, visit: https://www.trubarinc.com/

