OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) assessed the York Factory First Nation Ten Shilling Aerodrome Project, a new aerodrome along Ten Shilling Creek in Manitoba, and determined that its potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through other means.

The proponent, York Factory First Nation, may now move forward with obtaining any necessary authorizations and permits.

To arrive at its section 16 decision under the Impact Assessment Act, IAAC engaged other jurisdictions, federal experts, stakeholders, the public, and Indigenous Peoples to review the project description and identify potential impacts to federal jurisdiction and frameworks to address these potential impacts.

IAAC is of the view that the potential adverse effects within federal jurisdiction would be limited or addressed through existing federal and provincial laws and regulations. These include but are not limited to the Fisheries Act, Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, and Manitoba's Heritage Resources Act, and Water Rights Act.

As a result, a comprehensive impact assessment is not required.

The documents and list of factors considered can be found in IAAC's Notice of Early Decision with Reasons.

Quick Facts

York Factory First Nation is proposing to construct and operate a new aerodrome along Ten Shilling Creek, approximately four kilometres south of York Factory settlement and National Historic Site, in northeastern Manitoba . As proposed, the project would include a single, private 1,530-metre-long airplane runway that would be used for emergency services, improve access to York Factory First Nation's traditional territory, and support tourism and future development in the local area.

The review process from start to finish took 59 days to complete.

IAAC facilitates the sustainable development of major projects subject to the Impact Assessment Act through open and efficient assessments. These assessments identify ways to ensure the environment and Indigenous Rights are protected as projects get built. To support needed investment in major projects, we work closely with other jurisdictions to achieve the goal of "one project, one review".

Canada is committed to working together with the Province of Manitoba to improve the efficiency of assessments of major projects.

Decisions like these ensure that Canada's impact assessment process is efficient by determining at an early stage whether a comprehensive impact assessment is required or not.

