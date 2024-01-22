Trina Storage Earns Prestigious Recognition, secures position on 1Q 2024 Energy Storage Tier 1 List by BNEF

After being ranked among the Top 5 on the "Storage Providers and Integrators in 2023" report by BloombergNEF (BNEF) last month, Trina Storage continues its commendable position by being designated as a Tier 1 in Global Energy Storage Tier 1 List Q1 2024.

Marking the inaugural release of BNEF's Tier 1 energy storage list, Trina Storage emerged among numerous competitors, earning its place through the exceptional efficiency and reliability of its energy storage products, noteworthy global projects, and robust bankable support.

MUNICH, Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trina Storage , the leading global energy storage solution provider, proudly announces its inclusion in the esteemed BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List for the first quarter of 2024.

Energy storage manufacturers meeting BloombergNEF's Tier 1 criteria as of 1Q 2024

BNEF stands as a highly reputable industry research organization in the field of new energy, recognized globally for its credibility and expertise. BNEF's stringent criteria for Energy Storage Tier 1 recognition demand a brand to have supplied, or be firmly contracted to supply products to a minimum of six distinct projects over the last two years. Each project must exceed 1 megawatt or 1 megawatt-hour (whichever is higher) and must be owned by entities independent of the energy storage provider.

Trina Storage's achievement reflects its commitment to providing advanced energy storage solutions across a diverse range of projects globally. The company's success is underlined by its ability to meet the specific criteria set by BNEF, demonstrating excellence in product reliability and market relevance.

Trina Storage has strategically established a vertically integrated industrial chain, encompassing both upstream and downstream capabilities. The company has demonstrated full-stack research capabilities, ranging from the battery cell to the entire system, exemplified by the successful development of the 306Ah & 314Ah high-capacity cell with more than 10,000 lifecycles. Trina Storage has established production bases in Changzhou, Chuzhou, and Dafeng, creating a robust foundation for the development of intelligent factories. These facilities are characterized by stringent production control systems, proficient lean management capabilities, and advanced digital management systems.

"We are thrilled to be designated as a Tier 1 Energy Storage provider by BloombergNEF for Q1 2024," said Helena Li, Executive President at Trina Solar. "This recognition not only validates our technological prowess but also affirms our dedication to serving the energy storage needs of a wide array of projects worldwide."

