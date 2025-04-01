Trina Storage Powers One of South Australia's Largest Energy Storage Projects with Remarkable Product Strength, Enabling AUD 460 Million Financing

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage solutions, has played a pivotal role in enabling Pacific Green to secure AUD 460 million in financing for the Limestone Coast North Energy Park. The 250MW/500MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), supplied by Trina Storage, will be one of the largest energy storage projects in South Australia.

Trina Storage's Advanced Energy Storage Solutions Enable AUD 460 Million Financing

On March 19, Pacific Green announced that the Limestone Coast North energy storage project has successfully reached Financial Close, with 100% of the shares sold to Intera Renewables (Intera) in a transaction valued at AUD 460 million. As both the battery cell supplier and BESS provider, Trina Storage delivered a state-of-the-art 250MW/500MWh BESS, backed by robust performance guarantees and warranties. Trina Storage's global experience and strong financial standing have been instrumental in bolstering investor confidence, making the financing a resounding success.

Trina Storage Secures Australia's Rigorous Grid Connection Approval

As the BESS supplier for one of South Australia's largest grid-connected energy storage projects, Trina Storage, in collaboration with Pacific Green, has successfully obtained grid connection approval (5.3.4a Letter) from ElectraNet and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO). By meeting Australia's rigorous GPS grid connection certification requirements and leading the critical R1 and R2 implementation phases, Trina Storage proves its advanced product performance and system integration expertise.

Trina Storage's dedicated local technical support team in Australia has been pivotal in ensuring seamless project execution. From design and installation to operation and maintenance, the team provides end-to-end services, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

"We are honored to collaborate with Pacific Green on this landmark project." said Andy Hsieh, Overseas Delivery and Service Director at Trina Storage. "Our team is fully committed to delivering high-quality energy storage solutions and ensuring the project's successful execution. With our local expertise and technical capabilities, we are confident in providing comprehensive support to ensure the project's seamless implementation."

The Limestone Coast North project is the first in Pacific Green's 10GWh Australian project pipeline to reach Financial Close, marking a significant step forward in the nation's renewable energy transition. Trina Storage's involvement not only highlights its leadership in the global energy storage market but also reinforces its commitment to supporting Australia's ambitious clean energy goals.

SOURCE Trina Storage

Laurinda Liang, [email protected]