Trigon Pacific LPG Project - Public notice - Comments invited on the summary of the Initial Project Description and participant funding available

OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Trigon Pacific Terminals Ltd. is proposing to construct, operate, and decommission a new liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage and transload facility, located at the Port of Prince Rupert in British Columbia. As proposed, the Trigon Pacific LPG Project would include building up to 20 rail unloading racks to receive LPG, including propane and butane. LPG would be stored in tanks with a capacity of up to 158,000 m3 before being transferred to marine vessels for shipment to global markets. The project would involve developing an existing brownfield area and leveraging existing infrastructure, including Trigon's existing jetty and LPG loading arms.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

How can I participate?

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90557) to:

Submit comments online ( submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on July 24, 2026 );

); Apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment ( application deadline: July 24, 2026 ); and

); and Sign up for project-specific notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participant Funding Program. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period. Questions about the program should be directed to: [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].