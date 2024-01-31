Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics Unveils the Path to Brand Brilliance, Elevated ROI, and Customer Value

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based technology services provider, launched Trigent AXLR8 Labs for the Transportation and Logistics Services - A tech enabler that combines Trigent's domain and technical expertise to help Transportation and Logistics companies move freight faster and smarter.

Discover Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics

Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics is a unique service offering. It is a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower shippers, carriers, brokers, and 3PLs to accelerate their digital transformation and stay market-relevant. Whether startups or established enterprises, the tech accelerator enables businesses to achieve remarkable outcomes in multimodal supply chain orchestration, elastic logistics, and digital freight marketplace, thus paving the way to fast-forward their tech innovations.

With its Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) model, Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics:

Enhances organizational ecosystem connectivity

Ditches the complexities of EDI management

Enables businesses to gain real-time visibility and control with IoT integration expertise and data analysis

Helps organizations gain competitive advantage with an AI-powered dynamic pricing engine

Streamlines last-mile delivery and route planning by leveraging GenAI.

Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent, said, "The current FreightTech landscape is highly competitive and dynamic; technology is pivotal for organizations to stay ahead. From shipment orders, documentation, multimodal transport selection, and warehouse storage to last-mile delivery, businesses are looking to integrate their systems with cutting-edge tech. Trigent AXLR8 Labs for Transportation and Logistics will enable organizations to enhance transparency, create new business models, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction."

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results, and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit: www.trigent.com.

