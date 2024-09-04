Trigent Partners with Databricks to offer Unified Data Intelligence Solutions

Sep 04, 2024, 08:00 ET
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trigent, a leader in custom technology solutions and Databricks, the Data + AI company, announced their strategic partnership to offer unified data intelligence solutions. Trigent will offer advanced data analytics services by leveraging Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform.
The unified solution allows businesses to implement and scale data engineering initiatives, accelerate ML model deployments, and reduce operational friction in data and AI integrations. The collaboration is set to democratize data and AI initiatives and enable companies to unify their AI and data workloads for faster and meaningful insights. As a result of this partnership, customers will gain access to Trigent's 100+ certified Databricks professionals for their Data + AI customization and implementation needs.
Explore Unified Data Intelligence Solutions with Databricks
"Trigent is well positioned to combat unique infrastructure and operational challenges to help organizations realize a seamless data and AI transformation. But as we strive for breakthroughs, our focus on safety and ethical practices takes precedence. Leveraging Databricks solutions isn't just crucial, it underpins Trigent's mission to drive positive change," stated Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent.
About Trigent
Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Trigent's decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise deliver transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit: www.trigent.com
Media Contact:
Shamini Martin
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (508) 490 6000
Website: www.trigent.com
Video: Trigent Databricks Partnership Video
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494920/Trigent_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Trigent Software
Share this article