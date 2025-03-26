On Track to Cut Emissions Significantly by 2030, Strengthening Its Commitment to a Sustainable Future

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trigent, a leading technology solutions provider, has obtained official approval for its net-zero targets from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). This milestone confirms that Trigent's targets align with the SBTi Corporate Net-Zero standard and reinforces its role in advancing sustainability within the technology sector.

Trigent Achieves SBTi Approval for Net-Zero Emissions Targets

The SBTi has validated Trigent's greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction targets, classifying them as aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory—the most ambitious goal set by the Paris Agreement. Trigent is committed to reducing absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions (direct emissions from owned sources and indirect emissions from purchased energy) by 42% by FY2030, based on an FY2023 baseline. Additionally, the company aims to cut Scope 3 emissions (indirect emissions from its value chain) by 51.6% per full-time employee (FTE) within the same timeframe.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Why This Matters

By securing SBTi approval, Trigent joins a global effort to reduce its carbon footprint and accelerate corporate climate action. This validation ensures that Trigent's sustainability commitments are science-driven and aligned with international best practices, setting a high standard for corporate responsibility in the tech sector.

What Is the Impact?

Trigent's ESG efforts focus on energy efficiency, renewable energy, emissions offsets, waste reduction, and sustainable sourcing.

"As an organization deeply committed to sustainability, achieving SBTi approval for our net-zero targets marks a significant step forward in our ESG journey," said Bharat Khatau, Chairman and CEO of Trigent. "At Trigent, we embrace a culture of conservation and innovation, ensuring our efforts contribute positively to the global environment. Our mission goes beyond providing IT services—it extends to creating a sustainable future for all."

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) is a globally recognized organization that helps companies set and validate emissions reduction targets aligned with climate science and the Paris Agreement. It provides a standardized framework to ensure corporate sustainability commitments drive meaningful climate action.

About Trigent

Trigent, a US-based technology services organization, enables companies to adopt technological processes and customer engagement models to achieve impeccable results and end-user experience. It helps its clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation by modernizing and optimizing IT investments. Drawing on its decades of experience, deep domain knowledge, and technology expertise, Trigent has been delivering transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs since 1995. To learn more about Trigent, visit https://trigent.com.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bmo0e6h-PFM

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494920/Trigent_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trigent Software

Shamini Martin, Email: [email protected], Phone: +1 (508) 490 6000