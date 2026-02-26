BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield confirms that its legal action seeking more than $22.3 million, before penalties and interest, in taxes overcharged by the City of Montréal has reached a significant milestone: the Québec Superior Court has now scheduled the trial dates from January 27 to February 15, 2028.

This announcement follows the resolution adopted by Beaconsfield City Council on February 23, reaffirming the City's commitment to pursuing this matter on behalf of its residents.

The case stems from the repeated application of a calculation method that contravenes the 2008 agreement – a contract binding all cities in the Agglomeration and the Government of Québec – which aimed to regulate the equitable sharing of regional service costs in the Montréal Agglomeration. Since 2019, Beaconsfield has argued that the renewal of contributions based on a temporary agreement, rather than according to the contractual parameters set out in the 2008 framework, has resulted in a significant financial imbalance to the detriment of its taxpayers.

What began as a $2 million discrepancy in 2020 has grown each year due to the continued application of the same calculation method. The City's claim now exceeds $22.3 million.

"This matter is fundamentally about fairness and respect for agreements," said Mayor Martin St-Jean. "Our residents have the right to expect that intermunicipal cost-sharing arrangements are applied as intended. With the hearing now scheduled, we are moving from procedural steps to a clear judicial timeline. We welcome the opportunity to present the full merits of our case before the Court."

The scheduled 2028 trial provides the first definitive timeline for a complete examination of the dispute. Until then, the City will continue to act diligently to protect the financial interests of its citizens while remaining open to a fair and equitable resolution.

