BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is asking the relevant authorities to quickly install a red-light camera at the intersection of Saint-Charles Boulevard and the Highway 20 ramp. This area has seen an average of more than one vehicle accident per month, one of which unfortunately resulted in a fatality.

Mayor Martin St-Jean and the members of Municipal Council are also asking the Government of Québec to conduct an in-depth study with a view to completely redesigning the interchange to make it safer and better suited to the volume of traffic observed in 2026.

This intersection is a key traffic artery in the western part of the island. It is used daily by over 110,000 motorists and truck drivers, as well as numerous cyclists and pedestrians. However, the infrastructure was originally designed for a flow of approximately 30,000 vehicles per day. For comparison, the Metropolitan Highway in Montréal--the busiest in Québec--handles approximately 195,000 vehicles per day.

The Saint-Charles/A20 intersection has become a major bottleneck, as it serves both local traffic in Beaconsfield and Kirkland, while also acting as a transit corridor to the Galipeault Bridge to the west and downtown Montréal to the east.

"Given the number of accidents that occur there, it is clear that this intersection must first have its speed limits and traffic lights be better enforced to ensure user safety, and secondly, that the interchange as a whole must be redesigned," explains Mayor St-Jean.

"Any delay in taking concrete action could have irreversible consequences. The City believes it has a moral and collective responsibility to demand and implement these improvements as quickly as possible", he adds.

The installation of red-light cameras is recognized as an effective deterrent, reducing speeding, permanently changing driver behaviour and improving safety for all road users. Numerous studies have shown that this type of device can significantly reduce the number and severity of collisions in high-risk areas.

"Road safety is essential. The safety of our citizens is paramount, and we must do everything we can to prevent further accidents," insists Mayor St-Jean.

As part of this initiative, the City intends to collaborate closely with the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable and all relevant partners, including the Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal, to implement concrete measures as soon as possible.The City of Beaconsfield reiterates its commitment to maintaining and promoting safe streets that foster harmonious coexistence between motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.

"Prevention, deterrence and targeted intervention are essential to achieving our goals and ensuring the safety of everyone," concludes Mayor St-Jean.

