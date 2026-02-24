An innovative and unifying project designed with and for the entire community

BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Mayor Martin St-Jean and the members of Municipal Council are proud to announce the awarding of the contract for the construction of the future Beaconsfield Cultural Centre. Work will begin this spring at the marina site adjacent to Centennial Park, one of the City's most iconic and beloved gathering places.

Universally accessible, the future Cultural Centre will include:

Beaconsfield Cultural Centre, Beaconsfield Boulevard view (CNW Group/City of Beaconsfield) Beaconsfield Cultural Centre, view from the marina (CNW Group/City of Beaconsfield)

A versatile multipurpose hall for performances, conferences and community activities, and available for private events

A library that will serve as the heart of the Centre

Creation studios and study rooms

Bright, adaptable exhibition spaces

Beaconsfield's very first lakeside café-bistro, with an outdoor terrace

Collaborative spaces open to local associations

Outdoor features integrated into the park

Mayor Martin St-Jean is proud that "this final phase brings to fruition and concludes more than seven years of our community's commitment and work to develop a modern, innovative and unifying cultural centre." He also noted that "this Cultural Centre, which responds to a genuine need, will become a symbol of our collective capacity to mobilize and confidently look toward the future."

The project was designed by and for the community through an in-depth process of consultation, planning, and development that lead to its realization.

The need for a cultural centre was first identified by the community as early as 2015. In 2019, an extensive public consultation process and collaborative workshops served to clearly define residents' aspirations for the revitalization of Centennial Park and the adjacent marina.

A subsequent architectural competition attracted interest from 32 firms. Four finalists were selected and evaluated by a jury that included renowned architects. The chosen concept stands out for its harmonious integration into Centennial Park and its ability to fulfill the needs expressed by the community. The project has also received an international architectural design award.

Through sustained strategic planning, the City has secured significant government and private contributions over the years.

The total cost to be financed in connection with the awarded contract, including contingencies and financing costs, is $28.6 million. Of this amount, $16.9 million will be funded through government grants, dedicated funds and private contributions. The net cost to be financed by the City is estimated at $11.7 million.

"This funding structure reflects the prudent and rigorous management of public funds. It enables us to deliver a major community asset of significant value while protecting the City's financial capacity and limiting the impact on taxpayers," the mayor added.

Following a public call for bids, the City received twelve competitive proposals from construction firms. After a thorough review, the contract was awarded by Municipal Council to the lowest conforming bidder.

Construction will continue through to the summer of 2028. The City will maintain transparent communication throughout the project's implementation.

Detailed information about the project is available at culturebeaconsfield.ca, including a video to visit the new centre virtually

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

Information: Mayor's Office, [email protected], beaconsfield.ca