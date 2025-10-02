BEACONSFIELD, QC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Jacques-Cartier MNA Gregory Kelley presented Mayor Georges Bourelle with the Medal of Honour of the National Assembly of Québec at a reception held on September 20. This prestigious distinction highlights Mayor Bourelle's remarkable service from 2013 to 2025, as well as his retirement from political life.

Emceed by Robert-Baldwin MNA Brigitte Garceau, the ceremony brought together many dignitaries, colleagues, friends and family members. Baie-D'Urfé Mayor Heidi Ektvedt also marked the occasion by presenting Mayor Bourelle with the keys to her city, symbolizing the respect and friendship between the neighbouring municipalities.

Prior to becoming mayor, Mr. Bourelle enjoyed a distinguished career in the private sector, notably as President and Chief Executive Officer of Prévost Car and Nova Bus, two leading companies in the transportation industry.

In his speech, Mayor Bourelle expressed his gratitude to the municipal administration and council members for their excellent collaboration throughout his three terms. He also stated that "serving as mayor for three terms was the most rewarding experience of my life", emphasizing the profound sense of fulfilment and pride he took in public service.

On October 1, during the final council meeting before the upcoming municipal elections in November, Georges Bourelle was presented with the key to the City of Beaconsfield. This honour recognizes his outstanding dedication, vision and integrity, which have shaped community life throughout his three terms in office.

These tributes stand as testament to the community's and his peers' recognition of Mayor Bourelle's enduring legacy and his exemplary contribution to Beaconsfield's growth and vitality.

