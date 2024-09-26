TREKK Design Group LLC more than doubles USA install base and brands new technology as "Waterspout powered by infinitii ai"

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) (OTC: CDTAF) is pleased to announce that TREKK Design Group LLC ("TREKK") has increased its infinitii ai install base beyond Kansas City, MO, Omaha, NE, Cedar Hill, MO and St. Louis, MO. TREKK will be demonstrating "Waterspout powered by infinitii ai" at WEFTEC 2024 in New Orleans Oct. 7-9.

After a successful project completed this Spring to integrate infinitii flowworks with TREKK PreView, "Waterspout powered by infinitii ai" has been rolled out to 11 TREKK clients that include municipalities and even other engineering services companies. "We're getting great feedback," stated Trent Robinett, President of TREKK, "and are very pleased to see infinitii ai quickly responding to client input from the field."

"We are delighted to see that TREKK has more than doubled its USA roll-out of infinitii flowworks from an initial 4 to 11 sites today," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "TREKK's unique machine-learning expertise, collaborative approach and focus in key regions makes them an ideal engineering services partner as we strive to grow in the American market."

"Waterspout powered by infinitii ai" includes TREKK's patented PreView underground storm and sanitary sewer pipe viewing technology. PreView gives TREKK's clients a better understanding of the condition of their systems and helps them prioritize improvements.

Robinett said infinitii flowworks and its support team excels in the unique world of municipal water systems where no operating environment is alike. "Inevitably, each client instance has its own engineering context and data types. infinitii flowworks is built with that in mind. It's not a one-size-fits all, and their development team is nimble enough to work with us to solve unique problems as they come up. Like us, they're driven by continuous improvement and want to push to the next level. That's the key to success with our partnership."

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted since 2014 to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data. The Company's customers include the Smart Cities and municipalities of Seattle, Miami-Dade County, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles County, Vancouver, Toronto, Hamilton, Region of Peel, and York Region, among others. infinitii ai services these customers through direct sales and via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT companies like AECOM, Core & Main Inc., Kerr Wood Leidal Associates Ltd., K2 Geospatial, SCG Flowmetrix and TREKK Design Group LLC.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA, or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

Nathan Rudyk, Director, Corporate Communications, infinitii ai inc., [email protected], +1 778 200 2093