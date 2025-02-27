With 10 consecutive quarters of year-over-year revenue increases, infinitii ai ramps revenues 25% by end of Q2 FY2025

Total comprehensive loss for the period ended December 31, 2024 declines by 53%

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today infinitii ai inc. ("infinitii ai" or the "Company") (CSE: IAI) (FSE: 7C5) OTC: CDTAF), a leader in AI-driven predictive analytics software for Smart City water and Smart Industry infrastructure applications that rely on time-series data, released financial highlights for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024. A complete set of December 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis has been filed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management's quarterly commentary

"In Q2 we continued to make progress on recurring revenues while keeping costs under control," stated Jean Charles Phaneuf, CEO of infinitii ai. "The company is staying on track by focusing on steady growth as infinitii ai reached its tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue increases."

"We are maintaining our focus on upselling customers with our new generation of machine learning software while engaging with a wider network of engineering and hydrologist firms, sensor and flow metering equipment providers, as well as boots-on-the-ground infrastructure services collaborators," continued Phaneuf.

Financial highlights for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024

For the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 , the Company generated total revenues of $1,384,892 compared to $1,107,548 during the same period in 2023, representing a 25% increase.

, down from in the period ended , representing a 53% decrease. Expenses of $1,692,220 for the six-month period ended December 31, 2024 were lower than the comparable period's operating expenditures of $1,713,274 , representing a 1% decrease.

The Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,232,178 Deferred Share Units to various directors, employees and an officer.

About infinitii ai inc.

Trusted to provide environmental monitoring to many of the largest water infrastructure utilities in the U.S. and Canada, infinitii ai has evolved into a machine learning software leader. The Company services customers via a trusted partner network that includes engineering and IT services companies like AECOM, Core & Main, Kerr Wood Leidal Ltd., and SCG Flowmetrix.

infinitii ai software performs real-time analysis, checks flow monitoring status, sets alarms through a single interface, accepts all types of data from any source and offers predictive (what will happen) and prescriptive (what should happen) analytics. Whether it's real-time, historic, wireless, satellite, SCADA or public data sets including USGS, NOAA and weather forecasts – it doesn't matter where the data originates, infinitii ai transforms raw data into actionable information. Visit www.infinitii.ai to learn more.

Forward-looking statements

